Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Corporate Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of theSecurities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used

below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortressindividually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are basedon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively

affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Value Proposition

Maximizing value for shareholderswhile mitigating risk

Unique business model

  • Large aggregator of high quality biotech and specialty pharma assets

  • Diverse portfolio leads to de-risking

Efficient corporate structure

  • Top-tier, focused andexperienced management team

  • Efficient operations

Fortress Programs*

Commercial

Late ClinicalDevelopment

Early Clinical Development

Preclinical

TargadoxExeldermCeracadeLuxamendAla-quinAla-scalpTridermCK-301

CK-101

  • MB-107 CAEL-101

CUTX-101

CEVA101

IV TramadolTriplexMB-102

MB-101

MB-106

MB-103

Oncolytic Virus (C134)CNDO-109

4 Gene Therapy

ProgramsAAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy

CK-103

Anti-GITRAnti-CAIXMB-104

MB-105

CEVA-DCEVA102

ConVax

Rare Diseases Dermatology

Gene Therapy Oncology/ Hematology Cytomegalovirus (CMV)Traumatic Brain Injury Pain

Fortress Highlights

Disclaimer

Fortress Biotech Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:42aCONVATEC : shares jump on report of potential takeover interest
RE
04:41aQMED : showcases latest technologies in medical sector
AQ
04:41aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo launches new business network performance reporting tool
AQ
04:40aSUMMERSET : Secures Land for New Villages in Rangiora, Blenheim
AQ
04:40aBLACKROCK : Canada Announces Final March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
AQ
04:40aNATIONAL DRILLING : Release from National Drilling (NDRL.CA.) Regarding the AGM & EGM
AQ
04:40aGB AUTO : Statement from GB Auto (AUTO.CA) Concerning the Organizational Framework of the Company
AQ
04:40aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : OOREDOO Announces Date to Pay Interest to Bond Holders
AQ
04:40aNEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Further High-Grade Gold-Silver Assays Reported from the Bagual Vein Zone, Los Cisnes Project, Santa Cruz
AQ
04:40aBT : Salisbury, Bournemouth and Northampton get fibre broadband investment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : profit jumps 34 percent as British gin craze continues

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.