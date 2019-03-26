Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of theSecurities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used

below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortressindividually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are basedon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively

affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Value Proposition

Maximizing value for shareholderswhile mitigating risk Unique business model •Large aggregator of high quality biotech and specialty pharma assets

•Diverse portfolio leads to de-risking Efficient corporate structure •Top-tier, focused andexperienced management team

•Efficient operations

Fortress Programs*

Commercial Late ClinicalDevelopment Early Clinical Development Preclinical TargadoxExeldermCeracadeLuxamendAla-quinAla-scalpTridermCK-301 CK-101 MB-107 CAEL-101 CUTX-101 CEVA101 IV TramadolTriplexMB-102 MB-101 MB-106 MB-103 Oncolytic Virus (C134)CNDO-109 4 Gene Therapy ProgramsAAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy CK-103 Anti-GITRAnti-CAIXMB-104 MB-105 CEVA-DCEVA102 ConVax Rare Diseases Dermatology

Gene Therapy Oncology/ Hematology Cytomegalovirus (CMV)Traumatic Brain Injury Pain

Fortress Highlights