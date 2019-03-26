Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of theSecurities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used
below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortressindividually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are basedon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively
affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.
Value Proposition
Maximizing value for shareholderswhile mitigating risk
Unique business model
Efficient corporate structure
Fortress Programs*
Commercial
Late ClinicalDevelopment
Early Clinical Development
Preclinical
TargadoxExeldermCeracadeLuxamendAla-quinAla-scalpTridermCK-301
CK-101
CUTX-101
CEVA101
IV TramadolTriplexMB-102
MB-101
MB-106
MB-103
Oncolytic Virus (C134)CNDO-109
4 Gene Therapy
ProgramsAAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy
CK-103
Anti-GITRAnti-CAIXMB-104
MB-105
CEVA-DCEVA102
ConVax
Rare Diseases Dermatology
Gene Therapy Oncology/ Hematology Cytomegalovirus (CMV)Traumatic Brain Injury Pain
Fortress Highlights
