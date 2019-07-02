Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation 0 07/02/2019 | 06:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward Looking Statements This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandisto every other instance of such information appearing herein. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 2 Value Proposition Maximizing value for shareholders while mitigating risk Unique business model Large aggregator of high quality biotech and specialty pharma assets

Diverse portfolio leads to de- risking Efficient corporate structure Top-tier, focused and experienced management team

focused and experienced management team Efficient operations Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 3 Fortress Biotech Strategic Process Identify Product In-license and Monetize Candidates Develop • Out-license • 10+ Business • Partner Company • Partnerships Development • Provide capital • Joint Ventures Professionals • Divest Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 4 Fortress Programs* Commercial Late Clinical Development Early Clinical Development Preclinical Targadox Exelderm Ceracade Luxamend Ala-quin Ala-scalp Triderm IV CosibelimabCK-101MB-107CAEL-101CUTX-101CEVA-101Triplex Tramadol MB-102 MB-101 MB-104 MB-106 MB-103 MB-108 MB-105 4 Gene Therapy AAV-ATP7A CK-103 Anti- Anti- CEVA-D ConVax Programs Gene Therapy GITR CAIX CEVA102 Gene Therapy Traumatic Brain Injury Rare Diseases Oncology/ Hematology Pain Dermatology Cytomegalovirus (CMV) *Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned Non-Confidential Materials 5 and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions. Fortress Highlights Current Programs* 7 Marketed Products 2 Phase 3 Trials 4 Phase 2 Trials 1 Phase 1/2 Trial 9 Phase 1 Trials 10 Preclinical Programs Prolific Discovery Engine 10+ Business Development Professionals 30 Manufacturing Professionals* 25 MDs and PhDs* Diverse Therapeutic Areas Immuno-oncology Gene Therapy Neurology Pain Management Rare Diseases Infectious Diseases Dermatology *Includes employees and product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it Non-ConfidentialMaterialsholds minority ownership positions. 6 Marketed Products PRODUCT STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT INDICATION % OF PARTNERSHIP* Targadox Commercial Acne 93% JMC Exelderm Commercial Fungal Infections 93% JMC Ceracade Commercial Eczema Emollient 93% JMC Luxamend Commercial Wound Cream 93% JMC Ala-quin Commercial Mixed Infections 93% JMC Ala-scalp Commercial Corticosteroid Responsive 93% JMC Dermatoses Triderm Commercial Corticosteroid Responsive 93% JMC Dermatoses * Estimated as of 5.14.2019 Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 7 Late Stage Product Candidates POTENTIAL DRUG CANDIDATE** STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT INDICATION NEXT STEP BLA/NDA % OF PARTNERSHIP* FILING IV Tramadol P3 Completed Post Surgical Acute Pain File NDA 2019 2019 30-35% of Avenue***; 2-5% Royalty MB-107X-SCID Registration Trial X-linked SCID Transfer IND from St. 2021 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty Jude to Mustang 4Q19 CUTX-101 P3 Menkes Disease File NDA 2020 2020 89% Cyprium; 4.5% Royalty CK-101-3rd Generation Frontline NSCLC with Initiate registration Irreversible Mutant P1 2022 32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty EGFR Mutations trial YE 2019 Selective EGFR Complete enrollment Cosibelimab (anti-PD- Registration-enabling P1 MSI-H Endometrial, MSI- in registration- 2021 32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty L1) H/dMMR CRC, and cSCC enabling expansion cohorts 2020 CAEL-101 P2 AL Amyloidosis Initiate Phase 2 study 43% Caelum**** 1H 2020 End of Phase 2 Triplex End of P2 CMV Meeting with FDA 2H 2022 79% Helocyte; 4.5% Royalty 2019 CEVA101 Pediatric P2 Severe Traumatic Brain Phase 2 data readout 79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty Injury 2020 CEVA101 Adult P2 Severe Traumatic Brain Phase 2 data readout 79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty Injury 2021 ***FBIO is eligible to receive ~30-35% of the proceeds upon the second-stage closing of the InvaGen transaction, and currently owns 23% of Avenue's issued and outstanding capital stock. ****FBIO is eligible to receive ~43% of the proceeds from an Alexion acquisition option exercise, and currently owns ~40% of Caelum's issued and outstanding capital stock. **Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned Non-Confidential Materials *Estimated as of 5.14.2019 8 and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions. Early Stage Product Candidates DRUG CANDIDATE** STAGE OF INDICATION NEXT STEP % OF PARTNERSHIP* DEVELOPMENT Initiate Phase 1/2 trial under Mustang's own IND MB-102CD123-specific CAR T P1 AML, BPDCN & hrMDS 2019; COH to disclose 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty follow-up data from Phase 1 trial 2019 MB-101IL13Rα2-specific CAR T P1 Glioblastoma (GBM) Phase 1 readout from COH 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty trial 2019 Mustang to initiate MB-104CS1-specific CAR T P1 Multiple Myeloma multicenter Phase 1/2 trial 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty for MM 2019; initial COH Phase 1 data expected 2019 Glioblastoma (GBM) & Phase 1 data readouts from MB-103HER2-specific CAR T P1 Metastatic Breast Cancer to 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty COH trials Brain Phase 1 data readout and Oncolytic Virus (MB-108) P1 Glioblastoma (GBM) initiate trial combining MB- 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty 101 with MB-108 MB-105PSCA-specific CAR T P1 Prostate Cancer COH to initiate Phase 1 trial 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty in pancreatic cancer 2019 Initial FHCRC clinical data MB-106CD20-specific CAR T P1 B-cellNon-Hodgkin Lymphoma disclosure 2019; Mustang to 30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty & CLL file IND to initiate multicenter Phase 1/2 trial for NHL & CLL 2020 CK-103 BET Inhibitor Preclinical Multiple Solid Tumors Initiate Phase 1 study 32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty CK-302Anti-GITR mAb Preclinical Multiple Solid Tumors IND-enabling studies on- 32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty going * Estimated as of 5.14.2019 **Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority Non-ConfidentialMaterials9ownership positions. Early Stage Product Candidates (Continued) DRUG CANDIDATE** STAGE OF INDICATION NEXT STEP % OF PARTNERSHIP* DEVELOPMENT CK-303Anti-CAIX mAb Preclinical Multiple Solid Tumors IND-enabling studies 32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty pending CEVA102 Preclinical Severe Traumatic Brain Injury File IND Q1 2020 79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty TAMID-001(AAV)-based Gene Preclinical Mucopolysaccharidosis-1 Initiate Phase 1 study 2021 77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty Therapy (MPS-1) AVTS (AAV)-based Gene Preclinical Dry AMD, PNH and aHUS Initiate Phase 1 study 2021 64% Aevitas; 4.5% Royalty Therapy (AAV)-based Gene Therapy Preclinical Corneal transplant rejection Initiate Phase 1 study 2021 77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty (AAV)-based Gene Therapy Preclinical Dysferlinopathies Initiate Phase 1 study 2022 77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy Preclinical Menkes Disease Select optimal construct for 89% Cyprium; 4.5% Royalty IND-enabling studies ConVax Preclinical CMV Prevention & Control File IND and Initiate Phase 1 79% Helocyte; 4.5% Royalty study 2020 * Estimated as of 5.14.2019 **Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority Non-ConfidentialMaterials10ownership positions. Innovative Dermatology Products Team of industry experts successfully launched three dermatology products within 6 months growing to category leading positions Focus Identify, develop and commercialize innovative, differentiated prescription dermatology products through a highly efficient and potent sales and marketing model Product Portfolio Targadox (doxycycline tablets): Severe acne Exelderm (sulconazole nitrate) Cream and Solution 1%: Fungal infections Ceracade (skin emulsion): Atopic and various types of dermatitis Luxamend (wound cream): Wounds from superficial to full thickness and 1stand 2nddegree burns Ala-Scalp(Co-promote w/ Crown Laboratories): Steroid responsive dermatoses Ala-Quin(Co-promote w/ Crown Laboratories): Fungal and bacterial infections Triderm (Co-promote w/Crown Laboratories): Steroid responsive dermatoses Market Highlights Journey targets the top 5,000 prescribing dermatologists reaching more than 70% of our market Targadox became the fastest growing branded doxycycline in 2017 Luxamend became the #1 prescribed brand in the prescription wound market in 2017 Deal signed in 2018 to promote Ala-Scalp,Ala-Quin and Triderm by Crown Labs Deal signed in 2018 to purchase Exelderm Cream and Solution CEO Claude Maraoui (25+ years commercializing dermatology products; previously Vice President of Sales at Medicis, responsible for 1.2 billion in revenue and 240 sales representatives. Prior roles include Head of North America Sales and Head of Marketing for Medicis Aesthetics, makers of Restylane and Dysport) Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 11 Intravenous (IV) Tramadol* Phase 3 Completed Indication(s): Post-Surgical Pain Market Size: IV analgesics sell ~$1bn per year in the U.S.; IV acetaminophen sells >$300MM with ~3 to 4% of the unit volume Regulatory Path: 505(b)(2) Data: Statistically significant improvement of primary endpoint in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials; both trials achieved all key secondary endpoints as well Milestones:Anticipate NDA filing year-end 2019; InvaGen agreement stage 2 closing anticipated 2020-2021 Funding: Acquisition agreement executed with InvaGen (Cipla subsidiary) *Product candidate in development at Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 12 MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy* Phase 1/2 Indication:X-linked SCID Est. Incidence Rate:1:225,000 newborns per year "Reservoir" patients……~400 patients in the US and ~650 patients in high and mid-income markets ex-US Clinical Trials:Phase 1/2 Investigator IND at St. Jude, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco, and Seattle Children's Hospital in newly-diagnosed infants; Phase 1/2 at the NIH for previously treated patients >2 years old Data:Encouraging clinical efficacy and safety results in first 8 newly-diagnosed infants and in NIH trial in 5 patients > 2 years old with persistent disease after one or more hematopoietic stem cell transplants Milestones:2019: End-of-Phase 1 meeting; potential to obtain RMAT, orphan drug & pediatric rare disease designations *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 13 CUTX-101 Phase 3 Indication(s): Menkes Disease Incidence Rate: ~1:100,000 newborns a year Clinical Trials: In Phase 1/2 clinical study conducted at NICHD, early treatment of Menkes patients with CUTX-101 led to an improvement in neurodevelopmental outcomes and survival. Phase 3 study of CUTX-101 is ongoing; Natural History Study of untreated Menkes patients is ongoing. Milestones: Expect to file NDA in 2020 Cyprium is also developing AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy (preclinical) Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 14 CK-101 3rdGeneration EGFR Inhibitor* Phase 1 Indication(s):EGFR mutant lung cancer Market Size:Expected to exceed $6B/year Clinical Trials:Phase I study on-going; completed dose escalation and initiated expansion cohort(s) Data:Data presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer confirmed CK-101 was well-tolerated across multiple dose groups and demonstrated preliminary activity in EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC Milestones:YE 2019: Anticipate registration trial to commence in 1stline EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC *Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 15 Cosibelimab (anti-PD-L1)* Phase 1 Indication(s):Lung cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma Market Size: Expected to exceed $40B/year; Price/year of therapy: ~$165,000 Clinical Trials:Phase 1 study on-going; completed dose escalation and initiated expansion cohort(s) Data:Potential differentiation through sustained >99% target tumor occupancy and potential to induce ADCC (antibody-dependentcell-mediated cytotoxicity). Phase 1 interim data showed comparable efficacy to best-in-classanti-PD-1s with more favorable safety profile. Milestones:2019: Positive interim data readout; pursuing potential rapid accelerated approvals in indications with high unmet need; Anticipate completing enrollment in registration-enabling expansion cohorts 2020 *Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 16 CAEL-101* Phase 2 Indication(s): AL Amyloidosis Incidence Rate: 4,500 new patients in the US per year; 45,000 patients in the US and EU Clinical Trials: Phase 1 complete; Phase 2 upcoming 1H2020 Data: 90% of cardiac patients showed an improvement in GLS, a surrogate endpoint for survival. 67% of patients had a cardiac response and 63% of patients had a response overall. The median time to organ response was 3 weeks. Drug well-tolerated and safe showing no dose-limiting toxicities. Pre-clinical and response independent of light chain sub-type and independent from plasma directed therapy Funding:Strategic agreement executed with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. *Product candidate in development at Caelum Biosciences, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 17 Triplex & ConVax Triplex: Phase 2 completed ConVax: Preclinical Indication(s): Triplex: Reactivation of Cytomegalovirus (CMV); ConVax: Prevention of transmission of CMV from mother to fetus Incidence Rate: CDC estimates 50-80% infected with Cytomegalovirus (CMV) by age of 40; CMV in Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant: U.S. Incidence ~8,000 / EU Incidence ~15,000; CMV in Solid Organ Transplant (Kidney): U.S. Incidence ~15,000 / EU Incidence ~15,000 Clinical Trials:Triplex: Multi-center,double-blind Phase II trial in stem cell transplant (n=102) completed 4Q2018; Phase 1 showed safe, immunogenic. Presented ASH 2015. Published in Blood Nov 2016; Triplex Phase 2 study met primary endpoint; data presented at EBMT in March 2019 Milestones: Anticipate completing End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for Triplex in 2H 2019 and plan to initiate a Phase 3 study of Triplex 1H 2020 Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 18 CEVA-101 Phase 2 Indication(s): Severe Traumatic Brain Injury Incidence Rate: 200,000 adults / 50,000 children with TBIs annually in US Clinical Trials: Phase 2 data in Children as early as 2020, in Adults as early as 1H 2021 Milestones: FDA granted equivalent of Breakthrough Therapy designation in 11/2017 (RMAT, Cures Act); Potential for early market access in Japan under revised Pharma Affairs Law; Potential for pediatric voucher Cellvation also developing CEVA-102 (preclinical), the first cell product from CEVA-D(Bioreactor-Device) Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 19 MB-102CD123-specific CAR T* Phase 1 Indication(s):AML, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) & High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (hrMDS) Incidence Rate:AML = ~19,520 new US cases in 2018; MDS = ~15,000 new US cases in 2018; BPDCN: ~500-1,000 new US cases/year Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at City of Hope Data:Encouraging safety profile and early indications of efficacy at low and intermediate dose levels in AML & BPDCN Milestones:2H 2019: Anticipate initiating multicenter Phase 1/2 trial *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 20 MB-101IL13Rα2-specific CAR T* Phase 1 Indication(s):Glioblastoma (GBM) Incidence Rate:~12,760 new GBM cases predicted in the US in 2018 Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at City of Hope Data:Dramatic complete response observed in a patient dosed with intra-cerebroventricular CAR T cells Milestones:2019: Anticipate next Phase 1 readout *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 21 MB-104CS1-specific CAR T* Phase 1 Indication(s):Multiple Myeloma Incidence Rate:Estimated 30,770 new US cases in 2018 Clinical Trials:Ongoing Investigator IND study at City of Hope Data:Preclinical optimization of fully human CS1 CAR T; unpublished data demonstrate selective binding to CS1 on malignant cells vs. activated T cells Milestones:Mustang plans to file IND for multicenter phase 1/2 trial for MM in 2019; Initial Phase 1 data 2019 *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 22 MB-103HER2-specific CAR T* Phase 1 Indication(s):Glioblastoma (GBM) & Metastatic Breast Cancer to Brain Incidence Rate:Estimated 12,760 new cases of GBM worldwide in 2018; Estimated 18,000 new cases of Metastatic Breast Cancer to Brain Clinical Trials:First patient dosed on GBM protocol under COH IND; Metastatic breast-to-brain trial now enrolling under 2nd COH IND Data:Preclinical optimization of HER2 CAR T; Humanized scFv & 4-1BB costimulatory domain Milestones:2019: Anticipate initial Phase 1 clinical data readout *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 23 MB-105PSCA-specific CAR T* Phase 1 Indication(s):Prostate, Pancreatic, Gastric & Bladder Cancers Incidence Rate:Estimated new US cases in 2018 - Prostate = 164,000; Pancreatic = 55,000; Gastric = 26,000; Bladder = 81,000 Clinical Trials:Phase 1 trial open & enrolling patients at COH Data:Preclinical optimization of PSCA CAR T; Humanized scFv and 4-1BB costimulatory domain Milestones:COH anticipates initiating phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer in 2019 *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 24 MB-106CD20-specific CAR T* Phase 1 Indication(s):B-cellNon-Hodgkin Lymphoma & CLL Incidence Rate:Estimated 74,680 new cases in the US in 2018 Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at Fred Hutch Data:No clinical data yet disclosed; preclinical optimization of 3rdgeneration fully human antibody Milestones:2019: Anticipate initial clinical data disclosure *Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 25 CK-103 BET Inhibitor* Preclinical Indication(s):Multiple solid tumors Clinical Trials:IND pending submission Milestones:Anticipate submitting IND for first Phase 1 study *Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 26 CK-302Anti-GITR mAb & CK-303Anti-CAIX mAb* Preclinical Indication(s):Multiple solid tumors Clinical Trials:CK-302:IND-enabling studies are on-going;CK-303:IND-enabling studies pending *Product candidates in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position. Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 27 TAMID-001 Gene Therapy Preclinical; Phase 1 trial for MPS-1 expected to begin 2021 Novel adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for improving various orphan diseases Indication1: Mucopolysaccharidosis-1(MPS-1)(~1-9/1,000,000 people) Indication2: Corneal transplant rejection (~33,000 transplants per year in U.S., failure rate up to 50%) Indication3: Dysferlinopathies (LGMD2B: ~1-9/1,000,000 people) Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 28 ATVS Gene Therapy Preclinical Technology platform based on adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to restore lasting production of regulatory proteins Indication1: Dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) (~9 million patients in the U.S.; expected to double by year 2050) Indication2: Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) (~600 newly diagnosed cases in the U.S. per year) Indication3: severe kidney diseases including C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) (~4000 patients in the U.S.) Fortress Biotech Non-Confidential Materials 29 Potential Milestones for 2019 Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates Journey Medical Corp IV Tramadol CK-101 MB-107 XSCID Continued growth and profitability; potential licensing/ acquisition of 1-3 new products

1-3 new products Expect NDA Filing year-end 2019

year-end 2019 Global Registration Study Initiation (Lung cancer) expected YE 2019

Potential to obtain RMAT, orphan drug & pediatric rare disease designations

Transfer IND to Mustang anticipated in 2019 *Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned Non-Confidential Materials 30 and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions. Potential Milestones for 2019 Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates MB-102 CD123 MB-101 IL13R2 MB-104 CS1 Multicenter (Corporate) Phase 1/2 (AML/ BPDCN/ MDS) Trial Initiation Expected 2H 2019

CoH anticipates disclosing follow up data from Phase 1 trial in 2019

Phase 1 readout from CoH trial anticipated in 2019

Multicenter (Corporate) Phase 1/2 Trial (Multiple Myeloma) Initiation Expected 2019

Initial COH Phase 1 data expected 2019 *Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned Non-Confidential Materials 31 and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions. Potential Milestones for 2019 Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates Triplex Anticipate completing End of Phase 2 Meeting with FDA 2H 2019 MB-106 CD20 Initial FHCRC clinical data disclosure anticipated in 2019 MB-105 PSCA COH anticipates initiating phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer in 2019 *Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned Non-Confidential Materials 32 and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions. Potential Milestones for 2020 Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates CUTX-101 Cosibelimab CEVA101 CAEL-101 Triplex File NDA anticipated in 2020

Complete enrollment in registration-enabling expansion cohorts anticipated in 2020

registration-enabling expansion cohorts anticipated in 2020 Phase 2 data readout pediatric trial anticipated in 2020

Phase 2 Initiation (AL Amyloidosis) expected 1H2020

Plan to initiate a Phase 3 study of Triplex 1H 2020 *Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned Non-Confidential Materials 33 and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority ownership positions. Corporate Presentation revenue-generating specialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology company July 2019 Attachments Original document

