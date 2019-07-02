Log in
Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation

0
07/02/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

  1. revenue-generatingspecialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

July 2019

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this presentation, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually or together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for and continued access to additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law. The information contained herein is intended to be reviewed in its totality, and any stipulations, conditions or provisos that apply to a given piece of information in one part of this presentation should be read as applying mutatis mutandisto every other instance of such information appearing herein.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

2

Value Proposition

Maximizing value for shareholders

while mitigating risk

Unique business model

  • Large aggregator of high quality biotech and specialty pharma assets
  • Diverse portfolio leads to de- risking

Efficient corporate structure

  • Top-tier,focused and experienced management team
  • Efficient operations

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

3

Fortress Biotech Strategic Process

Identify Product

In-license and

Monetize

Candidates

Develop

• Out-license

• 10+ Business

• Partner Company

• Partnerships

Development

• Provide capital

• Joint Ventures

Professionals

• Divest

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

4

Fortress Programs*

Commercial

Late Clinical

Development

Early Clinical Development

Preclinical

Targadox

Exelderm

Ceracade

Luxamend

Ala-quin

Ala-scalp

Triderm

IV

CosibelimabCK-101MB-107CAEL-101CUTX-101CEVA-101Triplex

Tramadol

MB-102

MB-101

MB-104

MB-106

MB-103

MB-108

MB-105

4 Gene Therapy

AAV-ATP7A

CK-103

Anti-

Anti-

CEVA-D

ConVax

Programs

Gene Therapy

GITR

CAIX

CEVA102

Gene Therapy

Traumatic Brain Injury

Rare Diseases

Oncology/ Hematology

Pain

Dermatology

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

Non-Confidential Materials

5

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority

ownership positions.

Fortress Highlights

Current

Programs*

7 Marketed Products

2 Phase 3 Trials

4 Phase 2 Trials

1 Phase 1/2 Trial

9 Phase 1 Trials

10 Preclinical Programs

Prolific

Discovery

Engine

10+ Business

Development

Professionals

30 Manufacturing Professionals*

25 MDs and PhDs*

Diverse

Therapeutic

Areas

Immuno-oncology

Gene Therapy

Neurology

Pain Management

Rare Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Dermatology

*Includes employees and product candidates in development at Fortress, at its

majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it Non-ConfidentialMaterialsholds minority ownership positions.

6

Marketed Products

PRODUCT

STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT

INDICATION

% OF PARTNERSHIP*

Targadox

Commercial

Acne

93% JMC

Exelderm

Commercial

Fungal Infections

93% JMC

Ceracade

Commercial

Eczema Emollient

93% JMC

Luxamend

Commercial

Wound Cream

93% JMC

Ala-quin

Commercial

Mixed Infections

93% JMC

Ala-scalp

Commercial

Corticosteroid Responsive

93% JMC

Dermatoses

Triderm

Commercial

Corticosteroid Responsive

93% JMC

Dermatoses

* Estimated as of 5.14.2019

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

7

Late Stage Product Candidates

POTENTIAL

DRUG CANDIDATE**

STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT

INDICATION

NEXT STEP

BLA/NDA

% OF PARTNERSHIP*

FILING

IV Tramadol

P3 Completed

Post Surgical Acute Pain

File NDA 2019

2019

30-35% of Avenue***; 2-5%

Royalty

MB-107X-SCID

Registration Trial

X-linked SCID

Transfer IND from St.

2021

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

Jude to Mustang 4Q19

CUTX-101

P3

Menkes Disease

File NDA 2020

2020

89% Cyprium; 4.5% Royalty

CK-101-3rd Generation

Frontline NSCLC with

Initiate registration

Irreversible Mutant

P1

2022

32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty

EGFR Mutations

trial YE 2019

Selective EGFR

Complete enrollment

Cosibelimab (anti-PD-

Registration-enabling P1

MSI-H Endometrial, MSI-

in registration-

2021

32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty

L1)

H/dMMR CRC, and cSCC

enabling expansion

cohorts 2020

CAEL-101

P2

AL Amyloidosis

Initiate Phase 2 study

43% Caelum****

1H 2020

End of Phase 2

Triplex

End of P2

CMV

Meeting with FDA 2H

2022

79% Helocyte; 4.5% Royalty

2019

CEVA101 Pediatric

P2

Severe Traumatic Brain

Phase 2 data readout

79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty

Injury

2020

CEVA101 Adult

P2

Severe Traumatic Brain

Phase 2 data readout

79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty

Injury

2021

***FBIO is eligible to receive ~30-35% of the proceeds upon the second-stage closing of the InvaGen transaction, and currently owns 23% of Avenue's issued and outstanding capital stock.

****FBIO is eligible to receive ~43% of the proceeds from an Alexion acquisition option exercise, and currently owns ~40% of Caelum's issued and outstanding capital stock.

**Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

Non-Confidential Materials

*Estimated as of 5.14.2019

8

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority

ownership positions.

Early Stage Product Candidates

DRUG CANDIDATE**

STAGE OF

INDICATION

NEXT STEP

% OF PARTNERSHIP*

DEVELOPMENT

Initiate Phase 1/2 trial

under Mustang's own IND

MB-102CD123-specific CAR T

P1

AML, BPDCN & hrMDS

2019; COH to disclose

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

follow-up data from Phase 1

trial 2019

MB-101IL13Rα2-specific CAR T

P1

Glioblastoma (GBM)

Phase 1 readout from COH

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

trial 2019

Mustang to initiate

MB-104CS1-specific CAR T

P1

Multiple Myeloma

multicenter Phase 1/2 trial

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

for MM 2019; initial COH

Phase 1 data expected 2019

Glioblastoma (GBM) &

Phase 1 data readouts from

MB-103HER2-specific CAR T

P1

Metastatic Breast Cancer to

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

COH trials

Brain

Phase 1 data readout and

Oncolytic Virus (MB-108)

P1

Glioblastoma (GBM)

initiate trial combining MB-

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

101 with MB-108

MB-105PSCA-specific CAR T

P1

Prostate Cancer

COH to initiate Phase 1 trial

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

in pancreatic cancer 2019

Initial FHCRC clinical data

MB-106CD20-specific CAR T

P1

B-cellNon-Hodgkin Lymphoma

disclosure 2019; Mustang to

30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty

& CLL

file IND to initiate

multicenter Phase 1/2 trial

for NHL & CLL 2020

CK-103 BET Inhibitor

Preclinical

Multiple Solid Tumors

Initiate Phase 1 study

32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty

CK-302Anti-GITR mAb

Preclinical

Multiple Solid Tumors

IND-enabling studies on-

32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty

going

* Estimated as of 5.14.2019

**Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority Non-ConfidentialMaterials9ownership positions.

Early Stage Product Candidates (Continued)

DRUG CANDIDATE**

STAGE OF

INDICATION

NEXT STEP

% OF PARTNERSHIP*

DEVELOPMENT

CK-303Anti-CAIX mAb

Preclinical

Multiple Solid Tumors

IND-enabling studies

32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty

pending

CEVA102

Preclinical

Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

File IND Q1 2020

79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty

TAMID-001(AAV)-based Gene

Preclinical

Mucopolysaccharidosis-1

Initiate Phase 1 study 2021

77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty

Therapy

(MPS-1)

AVTS (AAV)-based Gene

Preclinical

Dry AMD, PNH and aHUS

Initiate Phase 1 study 2021

64% Aevitas; 4.5% Royalty

Therapy

(AAV)-based Gene Therapy

Preclinical

Corneal transplant rejection

Initiate Phase 1 study 2021

77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty

(AAV)-based Gene Therapy

Preclinical

Dysferlinopathies

Initiate Phase 1 study 2022

77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty

AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy

Preclinical

Menkes Disease

Select optimal construct for

89% Cyprium; 4.5% Royalty

IND-enabling studies

ConVax

Preclinical

CMV Prevention & Control

File IND and Initiate Phase 1

79% Helocyte; 4.5% Royalty

study 2020

* Estimated as of 5.14.2019

**Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority Non-ConfidentialMaterials10ownership positions.

Innovative Dermatology Products

Team of industry experts successfully launched three dermatology products within 6 months growing to category leading positions

Focus

Identify, develop and commercialize innovative, differentiated prescription dermatology products through a

highly efficient and potent sales and marketing model

Product Portfolio

Targadox (doxycycline tablets): Severe acne

Exelderm (sulconazole nitrate) Cream and Solution 1%: Fungal infections

Ceracade (skin emulsion): Atopic and various types of dermatitis

Luxamend (wound cream): Wounds from superficial to full thickness and 1stand 2nddegree burns

Ala-Scalp(Co-promote w/ Crown Laboratories): Steroid responsive dermatoses

Ala-Quin(Co-promote w/ Crown Laboratories): Fungal and bacterial infections

Triderm (Co-promote w/Crown Laboratories): Steroid responsive dermatoses

Market Highlights

Journey targets the top 5,000 prescribing dermatologists reaching more than 70% of our market

Targadox became the fastest growing branded doxycycline in 2017

Luxamend became the #1 prescribed brand in the prescription wound market in 2017

Deal signed in 2018 to promote Ala-Scalp,Ala-Quin and Triderm by Crown Labs

Deal signed in 2018 to purchase Exelderm Cream and Solution

CEO

Claude Maraoui (25+ years commercializing dermatology products; previously Vice President of Sales at

Medicis, responsible for 1.2 billion in revenue and 240 sales representatives. Prior roles include Head of North

America Sales and Head of Marketing for Medicis Aesthetics, makers of Restylane and Dysport)

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

11

Intravenous (IV) Tramadol*

Phase 3 Completed

Indication(s): Post-Surgical Pain

Market Size: IV analgesics sell ~$1bn per year in the U.S.; IV acetaminophen sells >$300MM with ~3 to 4% of the unit volume

Regulatory Path: 505(b)(2)

Data: Statistically significant improvement of primary endpoint in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials; both trials achieved all key secondary endpoints as well

Milestones:Anticipate NDA filing year-end 2019; InvaGen agreement stage 2 closing anticipated 2020-2021

Funding: Acquisition agreement executed with InvaGen (Cipla subsidiary)

*Product candidate in development at Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

12

MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy*

Phase 1/2

Indication:X-linked SCID

Est. Incidence Rate:1:225,000 newborns per year

"Reservoir" patients……~400 patients in the US and ~650 patients in high and mid-income markets ex-US

Clinical Trials:Phase 1/2 Investigator IND at St. Jude, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco, and Seattle Children's Hospital in newly-diagnosed infants; Phase 1/2 at the NIH for previously treated patients >2 years old

Data:Encouraging clinical efficacy and safety results in first 8 newly-diagnosed infants and in NIH trial in 5 patients > 2 years old with persistent disease after one or more hematopoietic stem cell transplants

Milestones:2019: End-of-Phase 1 meeting; potential to obtain RMAT, orphan drug & pediatric rare disease designations

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

13

CUTX-101

Phase 3

Indication(s): Menkes Disease

Incidence Rate: ~1:100,000 newborns a year

Clinical Trials: In Phase 1/2 clinical study conducted at NICHD, early treatment of Menkes patients with CUTX-101 led to an improvement in neurodevelopmental outcomes and survival. Phase 3 study of CUTX-101 is ongoing; Natural History Study of untreated Menkes patients is ongoing.

Milestones: Expect to file NDA in 2020

Cyprium is also developing AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy (preclinical)

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

14

CK-101 3rdGeneration EGFR Inhibitor*

Phase 1

Indication(s):EGFR mutant lung cancer

Market Size:Expected to exceed $6B/year

Clinical Trials:Phase I study on-going; completed dose escalation and initiated expansion cohort(s)

Data:Data presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer confirmed CK-101 was well-tolerated across multiple dose groups and demonstrated preliminary activity in EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC

Milestones:YE 2019: Anticipate registration trial to commence in 1stline EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC

*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

15

Cosibelimab (anti-PD-L1)*

Phase 1

Indication(s):Lung cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Market Size: Expected to exceed $40B/year; Price/year of therapy: ~$165,000

Clinical Trials:Phase 1 study on-going; completed dose escalation and initiated expansion cohort(s)

Data:Potential differentiation through sustained >99% target tumor occupancy and potential to induce ADCC (antibody-dependentcell-mediated cytotoxicity). Phase 1 interim data showed comparable efficacy to best-in-classanti-PD-1s with more favorable safety profile.

Milestones:2019: Positive interim data readout; pursuing potential rapid accelerated approvals in indications with high unmet need; Anticipate completing enrollment in registration-enabling expansion cohorts 2020

*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

16

CAEL-101*

Phase 2

Indication(s): AL Amyloidosis

Incidence Rate: 4,500 new patients in the US per year; 45,000 patients in the US and EU

Clinical Trials: Phase 1 complete; Phase 2 upcoming 1H2020

Data: 90% of cardiac patients showed an improvement in GLS, a surrogate endpoint for survival. 67% of patients had a cardiac response and 63% of patients had a response overall. The median time to organ response was 3 weeks. Drug well-tolerated and safe showing no dose-limiting toxicities. Pre-clinical and response independent of light chain sub-type and independent from plasma directed therapy

Funding:Strategic agreement executed with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

*Product candidate in development at Caelum Biosciences, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large minority ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

17

Triplex & ConVax

Triplex: Phase 2 completed

ConVax: Preclinical

Indication(s): Triplex: Reactivation of Cytomegalovirus (CMV); ConVax: Prevention of transmission of CMV from mother to fetus

Incidence Rate: CDC estimates 50-80% infected with Cytomegalovirus (CMV) by age of 40; CMV in Allogeneic Stem Cell

Transplant: U.S. Incidence ~8,000 / EU Incidence ~15,000; CMV in Solid Organ Transplant (Kidney): U.S. Incidence ~15,000 / EU Incidence ~15,000

Clinical Trials:Triplex: Multi-center,double-blind Phase II trial in stem cell transplant (n=102) completed 4Q2018; Phase 1 showed safe, immunogenic. Presented ASH 2015. Published in Blood Nov 2016; Triplex Phase 2 study met primary endpoint; data presented at EBMT in March 2019

Milestones: Anticipate completing End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for Triplex in 2H 2019 and plan to initiate a Phase 3 study of Triplex 1H 2020

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

18

CEVA-101

Phase 2

Indication(s): Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

Incidence Rate: 200,000 adults / 50,000 children with TBIs annually in US

Clinical Trials: Phase 2 data in Children as early as 2020, in Adults as early as 1H 2021

Milestones: FDA granted equivalent of Breakthrough Therapy designation in 11/2017 (RMAT, Cures Act); Potential for early market access in Japan under revised Pharma Affairs Law; Potential for pediatric voucher

Cellvation also developing CEVA-102 (preclinical), the first cell product from CEVA-D(Bioreactor-Device)

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

19

MB-102CD123-specific CAR T*

Phase 1

Indication(s):AML, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) & High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (hrMDS)

Incidence Rate:AML = ~19,520 new US cases in 2018; MDS = ~15,000 new US cases in 2018; BPDCN: ~500-1,000 new US cases/year

Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at City of Hope

Data:Encouraging safety profile and early indications of efficacy at low and intermediate dose levels in AML & BPDCN

Milestones:2H 2019: Anticipate initiating multicenter Phase 1/2 trial

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

20

MB-101IL13Rα2-specific CAR T*

Phase 1

Indication(s):Glioblastoma (GBM)

Incidence Rate:~12,760 new GBM cases predicted in the US in 2018

Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at City of Hope

Data:Dramatic complete response observed in a patient dosed with intra-cerebroventricular CAR T cells

Milestones:2019: Anticipate next Phase 1 readout

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

21

MB-104CS1-specific CAR T*

Phase 1

Indication(s):Multiple Myeloma

Incidence Rate:Estimated 30,770 new US cases in 2018

Clinical Trials:Ongoing Investigator IND study at City of Hope

Data:Preclinical optimization of fully human CS1 CAR T; unpublished data demonstrate selective binding to CS1 on malignant cells vs. activated T cells

Milestones:Mustang plans to file IND for multicenter phase 1/2 trial for MM in 2019; Initial Phase 1 data 2019

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

22

MB-103HER2-specific CAR T*

Phase 1

Indication(s):Glioblastoma (GBM) & Metastatic Breast Cancer to Brain

Incidence Rate:Estimated 12,760 new cases of GBM worldwide in 2018; Estimated 18,000 new cases of Metastatic Breast Cancer to Brain

Clinical Trials:First patient dosed on GBM protocol under COH IND;

Metastatic breast-to-brain trial now enrolling under 2nd COH IND

Data:Preclinical optimization of HER2 CAR T; Humanized scFv & 4-1BB costimulatory domain

Milestones:2019: Anticipate initial Phase 1 clinical data readout

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

23

MB-105PSCA-specific CAR T*

Phase 1

Indication(s):Prostate, Pancreatic, Gastric & Bladder Cancers

Incidence Rate:Estimated new US cases in 2018 - Prostate = 164,000; Pancreatic = 55,000; Gastric = 26,000; Bladder = 81,000

Clinical Trials:Phase 1 trial open & enrolling patients at COH

Data:Preclinical optimization of PSCA CAR T; Humanized scFv and 4-1BB costimulatory domain

Milestones:COH anticipates initiating phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer in 2019

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

24

MB-106CD20-specific CAR T*

Phase 1

Indication(s):B-cellNon-Hodgkin Lymphoma & CLL

Incidence Rate:Estimated 74,680 new cases in the US in 2018

Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at Fred Hutch

Data:No clinical data yet disclosed; preclinical optimization of 3rdgeneration fully human antibody

Milestones:2019: Anticipate initial clinical data disclosure

*Product candidate in development at Mustang Bio, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

25

CK-103 BET Inhibitor*

Preclinical

Indication(s):Multiple solid tumors

Clinical Trials:IND pending submission

Milestones:Anticipate submitting IND for first Phase 1 study

*Product candidate in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

26

CK-302Anti-GITR mAb & CK-303Anti-CAIX mAb*

Preclinical

Indication(s):Multiple solid tumors

Clinical Trials:CK-302:IND-enabling studies are on-going;CK-303:IND-enabling studies pending

*Product candidates in development at Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an entity which was founded by Fortress and in which Fortress still maintains a large ownership position.

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

27

TAMID-001 Gene Therapy

Preclinical; Phase 1 trial for MPS-1 expected to begin 2021

Novel adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for improving various orphan diseases

Indication1: Mucopolysaccharidosis-1(MPS-1)(~1-9/1,000,000 people)

Indication2: Corneal transplant rejection (~33,000 transplants per year in U.S., failure rate up to 50%)

Indication3: Dysferlinopathies (LGMD2B: ~1-9/1,000,000 people)

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

28

ATVS Gene Therapy

Preclinical

Technology platform based on adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to restore lasting production of regulatory proteins

Indication1: Dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) (~9 million patients in the U.S.; expected to double by year 2050)

Indication2: Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) (~600 newly diagnosed cases in the U.S. per year)

Indication3: severe kidney diseases including C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) (~4000 patients in the U.S.)

Fortress Biotech

Non-Confidential Materials

29

Potential Milestones for 2019

Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates

Journey Medical

Corp

IV Tramadol

CK-101

MB-107 XSCID

  • Continued growth and profitability; potential licensing/ acquisition of1-3 new products
  • Expect NDA Filingyear-end 2019
  • Global Registration Study Initiation (Lung cancer) expected YE 2019
  • Potential to obtain RMAT, orphan drug & pediatric rare disease designations
  • Transfer IND to Mustang anticipated in 2019

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

Non-Confidential Materials

30

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority

ownership positions.

Potential Milestones for 2019

Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates

MB-102 CD123

MB-101 IL13R2

MB-104 CS1

  • Multicenter (Corporate) Phase 1/2 (AML/ BPDCN/ MDS) Trial Initiation Expected 2H 2019
  • CoH anticipates disclosing follow up data from Phase 1 trial in 2019
  • Phase 1 readout from CoH trial anticipated in 2019
  • Multicenter (Corporate) Phase 1/2 Trial (Multiple Myeloma) Initiation Expected 2019
  • Initial COH Phase 1 data expected 2019

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

Non-Confidential Materials

31

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority

ownership positions.

Potential Milestones for 2019

Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates

Triplex

  • Anticipate completing End of Phase 2 Meeting with FDA 2H 2019

MB-106 CD20

  • Initial FHCRC clinical data disclosure anticipated in 2019

MB-105 PSCA

  • COH anticipates initiating phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer in 2019

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

Non-Confidential Materials

32

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority

ownership positions.

Potential Milestones for 2020

Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates

CUTX-101

Cosibelimab

CEVA101

CAEL-101

Triplex

  • File NDA anticipated in 2020
  • Complete enrollment inregistration-enabling expansion cohorts anticipated in 2020
  • Phase 2 data readout pediatric trial anticipated in 2020
  • Phase 2 Initiation (AL Amyloidosis) expected 1H2020
  • Plan to initiate a Phase 3 study of Triplex 1H 2020

*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned

Non-Confidential Materials

33

and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority

ownership positions.

Corporate Presentation

  1. revenue-generatingspecialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

July 2019

Disclaimer

Fortress Biotech Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:07:09 UTC
