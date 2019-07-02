|
Fortress Biotech : Corporate Presentation
07/02/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
-
revenue-generatingspecialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Forward Looking Statements
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
2
Value Proposition
Maximizing value for shareholders
while mitigating risk
Unique business model
-
Large aggregator of high quality biotech and specialty pharma assets
-
Diverse portfolio leads to de- risking
Efficient corporate structure
-
Top-tier,focused and experienced management team
-
Efficient operations
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
3
Fortress Biotech Strategic Process
|
Identify Product
|
In-license and
|
Monetize
|
Candidates
|
Develop
|
• Out-license
|
• 10+ Business
|
• Partner Company
|
• Partnerships
|
Development
|
• Provide capital
|
• Joint Ventures
|
Professionals
|
|
• Divest
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
4
Commercial
Late Clinical
Development
Early Clinical Development
Preclinical
|
Targadox
|
Exelderm
|
Ceracade
|
Luxamend
|
Ala-quin
|
Ala-scalp
|
Triderm
IV
CosibelimabCK-101MB-107CAEL-101CUTX-101CEVA-101Triplex
Tramadol
|
MB-102
|
MB-101
|
MB-104
|
MB-106
|
MB-103
|
MB-108
|
MB-105
|
4 Gene Therapy
|
AAV-ATP7A
|
CK-103
|
Anti-
|
Anti-
|
CEVA-D
|
ConVax
|
Programs
|
Gene Therapy
|
GITR
|
CAIX
|
CEVA102
|
|
|
Gene Therapy
|
Traumatic Brain Injury
|
Rare Diseases
|
Oncology/ Hematology
|
Pain
|
Dermatology
|
Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
|
|
|
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
5
|
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority
|
|
ownership positions.
Current
Programs*
7 Marketed Products
2 Phase 3 Trials
4 Phase 2 Trials
1 Phase 1/2 Trial
9 Phase 1 Trials
10 Preclinical Programs
Prolific
Discovery
Engine
10+ Business
Development
Professionals
30 Manufacturing Professionals*
25 MDs and PhDs*
Diverse
Therapeutic
Areas
Immuno-oncology
Gene Therapy
Neurology
Pain Management
Rare Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Dermatology
*Includes employees and product candidates in development at Fortress, at its
majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it Non-ConfidentialMaterialsholds minority ownership positions.
Marketed Products
|
PRODUCT
|
STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT
|
INDICATION
|
% OF PARTNERSHIP*
|
|
|
|
|
Targadox
|
Commercial
|
Acne
|
93% JMC
|
|
|
|
|
Exelderm
|
Commercial
|
Fungal Infections
|
93% JMC
|
|
|
|
|
Ceracade
|
Commercial
|
Eczema Emollient
|
93% JMC
|
|
|
|
|
Luxamend
|
Commercial
|
Wound Cream
|
93% JMC
|
|
|
|
|
Ala-quin
|
Commercial
|
Mixed Infections
|
93% JMC
|
|
|
|
|
Ala-scalp
|
Commercial
|
Corticosteroid Responsive
|
93% JMC
|
Dermatoses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Triderm
|
Commercial
|
Corticosteroid Responsive
|
93% JMC
|
Dermatoses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
7
Late Stage Product Candidates
|
|
|
|
|
POTENTIAL
|
|
DRUG CANDIDATE**
|
STAGE OF DEVELOPMENT
|
INDICATION
|
NEXT STEP
|
BLA/NDA
|
% OF PARTNERSHIP*
|
|
|
|
|
FILING
|
|
IV Tramadol
|
P3 Completed
|
Post Surgical Acute Pain
|
File NDA 2019
|
2019
|
30-35% of Avenue***; 2-5%
|
Royalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
MB-107X-SCID
|
Registration Trial
|
X-linked SCID
|
Transfer IND from St.
|
2021
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
Jude to Mustang 4Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUTX-101
|
P3
|
Menkes Disease
|
File NDA 2020
|
2020
|
89% Cyprium; 4.5% Royalty
|
CK-101-3rd Generation
|
|
Frontline NSCLC with
|
Initiate registration
|
|
|
Irreversible Mutant
|
P1
|
2022
|
32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty
|
EGFR Mutations
|
trial YE 2019
|
Selective EGFR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Complete enrollment
|
|
|
Cosibelimab (anti-PD-
|
Registration-enabling P1
|
MSI-H Endometrial, MSI-
|
in registration-
|
2021
|
32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty
|
L1)
|
H/dMMR CRC, and cSCC
|
enabling expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cohorts 2020
|
|
|
CAEL-101
|
P2
|
AL Amyloidosis
|
Initiate Phase 2 study
|
|
43% Caelum****
|
1H 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of Phase 2
|
|
|
Triplex
|
End of P2
|
CMV
|
Meeting with FDA 2H
|
2022
|
79% Helocyte; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
CEVA101 Pediatric
|
P2
|
Severe Traumatic Brain
|
Phase 2 data readout
|
|
79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty
|
Injury
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEVA101 Adult
|
P2
|
Severe Traumatic Brain
|
Phase 2 data readout
|
|
79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty
|
Injury
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
|
8
|
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority
|
|
|
|
ownership positions.
Early Stage Product Candidates
|
DRUG CANDIDATE**
|
STAGE OF
|
INDICATION
|
NEXT STEP
|
% OF PARTNERSHIP*
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initiate Phase 1/2 trial
|
|
|
|
|
under Mustang's own IND
|
|
MB-102CD123-specific CAR T
|
P1
|
AML, BPDCN & hrMDS
|
2019; COH to disclose
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
follow-up data from Phase 1
|
|
|
|
|
trial 2019
|
|
MB-101IL13Rα2-specific CAR T
|
P1
|
Glioblastoma (GBM)
|
Phase 1 readout from COH
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
trial 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mustang to initiate
|
|
MB-104CS1-specific CAR T
|
P1
|
Multiple Myeloma
|
multicenter Phase 1/2 trial
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
for MM 2019; initial COH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase 1 data expected 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Glioblastoma (GBM) &
|
Phase 1 data readouts from
|
|
MB-103HER2-specific CAR T
|
P1
|
Metastatic Breast Cancer to
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
COH trials
|
|
|
Brain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase 1 data readout and
|
|
Oncolytic Virus (MB-108)
|
P1
|
Glioblastoma (GBM)
|
initiate trial combining MB-
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
101 with MB-108
|
|
MB-105PSCA-specific CAR T
|
P1
|
Prostate Cancer
|
COH to initiate Phase 1 trial
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
in pancreatic cancer 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial FHCRC clinical data
|
|
MB-106CD20-specific CAR T
|
P1
|
B-cellNon-Hodgkin Lymphoma
|
disclosure 2019; Mustang to
|
30% Mustang; 4.5% Royalty
|
& CLL
|
file IND to initiate
|
|
|
multicenter Phase 1/2 trial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for NHL & CLL 2020
|
|
CK-103 BET Inhibitor
|
Preclinical
|
Multiple Solid Tumors
|
Initiate Phase 1 study
|
32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
CK-302Anti-GITR mAb
|
Preclinical
|
Multiple Solid Tumors
|
IND-enabling studies on-
|
32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty
|
going
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority Non-ConfidentialMaterials9ownership positions.
Early Stage Product Candidates (Continued)
|
DRUG CANDIDATE**
|
STAGE OF
|
INDICATION
|
NEXT STEP
|
% OF PARTNERSHIP*
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
|
|
|
CK-303Anti-CAIX mAb
|
Preclinical
|
Multiple Solid Tumors
|
IND-enabling studies
|
32% Checkpoint; 4.5% Royalty
|
pending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEVA102
|
Preclinical
|
Severe Traumatic Brain Injury
|
File IND Q1 2020
|
79% Cellvation; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAMID-001(AAV)-based Gene
|
Preclinical
|
Mucopolysaccharidosis-1
|
Initiate Phase 1 study 2021
|
77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty
|
Therapy
|
(MPS-1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVTS (AAV)-based Gene
|
Preclinical
|
Dry AMD, PNH and aHUS
|
Initiate Phase 1 study 2021
|
64% Aevitas; 4.5% Royalty
|
Therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(AAV)-based Gene Therapy
|
Preclinical
|
Corneal transplant rejection
|
Initiate Phase 1 study 2021
|
77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
(AAV)-based Gene Therapy
|
Preclinical
|
Dysferlinopathies
|
Initiate Phase 1 study 2022
|
77% Tamid Bio; 4.5% Royalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy
|
Preclinical
|
Menkes Disease
|
Select optimal construct for
|
89% Cyprium; 4.5% Royalty
|
IND-enabling studies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ConVax
|
Preclinical
|
CMV Prevention & Control
|
File IND and Initiate Phase 1
|
79% Helocyte; 4.5% Royalty
|
study 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority Non-ConfidentialMaterials10ownership positions.
Innovative Dermatology Products
Team of industry experts successfully launched three dermatology products within 6 months growing to category leading positions
|
Focus
|
Identify, develop and commercialize innovative, differentiated prescription dermatology products through a
|
|
highly efficient and potent sales and marketing model
|
|
|
Product Portfolio
|
Targadox (doxycycline tablets): Severe acne
|
|
Exelderm (sulconazole nitrate) Cream and Solution 1%: Fungal infections
|
|
Ceracade (skin emulsion): Atopic and various types of dermatitis
|
|
Luxamend (wound cream): Wounds from superficial to full thickness and 1stand 2nddegree burns
|
|
Ala-Scalp(Co-promote w/ Crown Laboratories): Steroid responsive dermatoses
|
|
Ala-Quin(Co-promote w/ Crown Laboratories): Fungal and bacterial infections
|
|
Triderm (Co-promote w/Crown Laboratories): Steroid responsive dermatoses
|
|
|
Market Highlights
|
Journey targets the top 5,000 prescribing dermatologists reaching more than 70% of our market
|
|
Targadox became the fastest growing branded doxycycline in 2017
|
|
Luxamend became the #1 prescribed brand in the prescription wound market in 2017
|
|
Deal signed in 2018 to promote Ala-Scalp,Ala-Quin and Triderm by Crown Labs
|
|
Deal signed in 2018 to purchase Exelderm Cream and Solution
|
|
|
CEO
|
Claude Maraoui (25+ years commercializing dermatology products; previously Vice President of Sales at
|
|
Medicis, responsible for 1.2 billion in revenue and 240 sales representatives. Prior roles include Head of North
|
|
America Sales and Head of Marketing for Medicis Aesthetics, makers of Restylane and Dysport)
|
|
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
11
Intravenous (IV) Tramadol*
Phase 3 Completed
Indication(s): Post-Surgical Pain
Market Size: IV analgesics sell ~$1bn per year in the U.S.; IV acetaminophen sells >$300MM with ~3 to 4% of the unit volume
Regulatory Path: 505(b)(2)
Data: Statistically significant improvement of primary endpoint in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials; both trials achieved all key secondary endpoints as well
Milestones:Anticipate NDA filing year-end 2019; InvaGen agreement stage 2 closing anticipated 2020-2021
Funding: Acquisition agreement executed with InvaGen (Cipla subsidiary)
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
12
MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy*
Phase 1/2
Indication:X-linked SCID
Est. Incidence Rate:1:225,000 newborns per year
"Reservoir" patients……~400 patients in the US and ~650 patients in high and mid-income markets ex-US
Clinical Trials:Phase 1/2 Investigator IND at St. Jude, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco, and Seattle Children's Hospital in newly-diagnosed infants; Phase 1/2 at the NIH for previously treated patients >2 years old
Data:Encouraging clinical efficacy and safety results in first 8 newly-diagnosed infants and in NIH trial in 5 patients > 2 years old with persistent disease after one or more hematopoietic stem cell transplants
Milestones:2019: End-of-Phase 1 meeting; potential to obtain RMAT, orphan drug & pediatric rare disease designations
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
13
CUTX-101
Phase 3
Indication(s): Menkes Disease
Incidence Rate: ~1:100,000 newborns a year
Clinical Trials: In Phase 1/2 clinical study conducted at NICHD, early treatment of Menkes patients with CUTX-101 led to an improvement in neurodevelopmental outcomes and survival. Phase 3 study of CUTX-101 is ongoing; Natural History Study of untreated Menkes patients is ongoing.
Milestones: Expect to file NDA in 2020
Cyprium is also developing AAV-ATP7A Gene Therapy (preclinical)
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
14
CK-101 3rdGeneration EGFR Inhibitor*
Phase 1
Indication(s):EGFR mutant lung cancer
Market Size:Expected to exceed $6B/year
Clinical Trials:Phase I study on-going; completed dose escalation and initiated expansion cohort(s)
Data:Data presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer confirmed CK-101 was well-tolerated across multiple dose groups and demonstrated preliminary activity in EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC
Milestones:YE 2019: Anticipate registration trial to commence in 1stline EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
15
Cosibelimab (anti-PD-L1)*
Phase 1
Indication(s):Lung cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Market Size: Expected to exceed $40B/year; Price/year of therapy: ~$165,000
Clinical Trials:Phase 1 study on-going; completed dose escalation and initiated expansion cohort(s)
Data:Potential differentiation through sustained >99% target tumor occupancy and potential to induce ADCC (antibody-dependentcell-mediated cytotoxicity). Phase 1 interim data showed comparable efficacy to best-in-classanti-PD-1s with more favorable safety profile.
Milestones:2019: Positive interim data readout; pursuing potential rapid accelerated approvals in indications with high unmet need; Anticipate completing enrollment in registration-enabling expansion cohorts 2020
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
16
CAEL-101*
Phase 2
Indication(s): AL Amyloidosis
Incidence Rate: 4,500 new patients in the US per year; 45,000 patients in the US and EU
Clinical Trials: Phase 1 complete; Phase 2 upcoming 1H2020
Data: 90% of cardiac patients showed an improvement in GLS, a surrogate endpoint for survival. 67% of patients had a cardiac response and 63% of patients had a response overall. The median time to organ response was 3 weeks. Drug well-tolerated and safe showing no dose-limiting toxicities. Pre-clinical and response independent of light chain sub-type and independent from plasma directed therapy
Funding:Strategic agreement executed with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
17
Triplex & ConVax
Triplex: Phase 2 completed
ConVax: Preclinical
Indication(s): Triplex: Reactivation of Cytomegalovirus (CMV); ConVax: Prevention of transmission of CMV from mother to fetus
Incidence Rate: CDC estimates 50-80% infected with Cytomegalovirus (CMV) by age of 40; CMV in Allogeneic Stem Cell
Transplant: U.S. Incidence ~8,000 / EU Incidence ~15,000; CMV in Solid Organ Transplant (Kidney): U.S. Incidence ~15,000 / EU Incidence ~15,000
Clinical Trials:Triplex: Multi-center,double-blind Phase II trial in stem cell transplant (n=102) completed 4Q2018; Phase 1 showed safe, immunogenic. Presented ASH 2015. Published in Blood Nov 2016; Triplex Phase 2 study met primary endpoint; data presented at EBMT in March 2019
Milestones: Anticipate completing End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for Triplex in 2H 2019 and plan to initiate a Phase 3 study of Triplex 1H 2020
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
18
CEVA-101
Phase 2
Indication(s): Severe Traumatic Brain Injury
Incidence Rate: 200,000 adults / 50,000 children with TBIs annually in US
Clinical Trials: Phase 2 data in Children as early as 2020, in Adults as early as 1H 2021
Milestones: FDA granted equivalent of Breakthrough Therapy designation in 11/2017 (RMAT, Cures Act); Potential for early market access in Japan under revised Pharma Affairs Law; Potential for pediatric voucher
Cellvation also developing CEVA-102 (preclinical), the first cell product from CEVA-D(Bioreactor-Device)
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
19
MB-102CD123-specific CAR T*
Phase 1
Indication(s):AML, Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) & High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (hrMDS)
Incidence Rate:AML = ~19,520 new US cases in 2018; MDS = ~15,000 new US cases in 2018; BPDCN: ~500-1,000 new US cases/year
Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at City of Hope
Data:Encouraging safety profile and early indications of efficacy at low and intermediate dose levels in AML & BPDCN
Milestones:2H 2019: Anticipate initiating multicenter Phase 1/2 trial
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
20
MB-101IL13Rα2-specific CAR T*
Phase 1
Indication(s):Glioblastoma (GBM)
Incidence Rate:~12,760 new GBM cases predicted in the US in 2018
Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at City of Hope
Data:Dramatic complete response observed in a patient dosed with intra-cerebroventricular CAR T cells
Milestones:2019: Anticipate next Phase 1 readout
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
21
MB-104CS1-specific CAR T*
Phase 1
Indication(s):Multiple Myeloma
Incidence Rate:Estimated 30,770 new US cases in 2018
Clinical Trials:Ongoing Investigator IND study at City of Hope
Data:Preclinical optimization of fully human CS1 CAR T; unpublished data demonstrate selective binding to CS1 on malignant cells vs. activated T cells
Milestones:Mustang plans to file IND for multicenter phase 1/2 trial for MM in 2019; Initial Phase 1 data 2019
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
22
MB-103HER2-specific CAR T*
Phase 1
Indication(s):Glioblastoma (GBM) & Metastatic Breast Cancer to Brain
Incidence Rate:Estimated 12,760 new cases of GBM worldwide in 2018; Estimated 18,000 new cases of Metastatic Breast Cancer to Brain
Clinical Trials:First patient dosed on GBM protocol under COH IND;
Metastatic breast-to-brain trial now enrolling under 2nd COH IND
Data:Preclinical optimization of HER2 CAR T; Humanized scFv & 4-1BB costimulatory domain
Milestones:2019: Anticipate initial Phase 1 clinical data readout
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
23
MB-105PSCA-specific CAR T*
Phase 1
Indication(s):Prostate, Pancreatic, Gastric & Bladder Cancers
Incidence Rate:Estimated new US cases in 2018 - Prostate = 164,000; Pancreatic = 55,000; Gastric = 26,000; Bladder = 81,000
Clinical Trials:Phase 1 trial open & enrolling patients at COH
Data:Preclinical optimization of PSCA CAR T; Humanized scFv and 4-1BB costimulatory domain
Milestones:COH anticipates initiating phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer in 2019
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
24
MB-106CD20-specific CAR T*
Phase 1
Indication(s):B-cellNon-Hodgkin Lymphoma & CLL
Incidence Rate:Estimated 74,680 new cases in the US in 2018
Clinical Trials:On-going Investigator IND study at Fred Hutch
Data:No clinical data yet disclosed; preclinical optimization of 3rdgeneration fully human antibody
Milestones:2019: Anticipate initial clinical data disclosure
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
25
CK-103 BET Inhibitor*
Preclinical
Indication(s):Multiple solid tumors
Clinical Trials:IND pending submission
Milestones:Anticipate submitting IND for first Phase 1 study
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
26
CK-302Anti-GITR mAb & CK-303Anti-CAIX mAb*
Preclinical
Indication(s):Multiple solid tumors
Clinical Trials:CK-302:IND-enabling studies are on-going;CK-303:IND-enabling studies pending
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
27
TAMID-001 Gene Therapy
Preclinical; Phase 1 trial for MPS-1 expected to begin 2021
Novel adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for improving various orphan diseases
Indication1: Mucopolysaccharidosis-1(MPS-1)(~1-9/1,000,000 people)
Indication2: Corneal transplant rejection (~33,000 transplants per year in U.S., failure rate up to 50%)
Indication3: Dysferlinopathies (LGMD2B: ~1-9/1,000,000 people)
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
28
ATVS Gene Therapy
Preclinical
Technology platform based on adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to restore lasting production of regulatory proteins
Indication1: Dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD) (~9 million patients in the U.S.; expected to double by year 2050)
Indication2: Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) (~600 newly diagnosed cases in the U.S. per year)
Indication3: severe kidney diseases including C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) (~4000 patients in the U.S.)
|
Fortress Biotech
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
29
Potential Milestones for 2019
Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates
Journey Medical
Corp
IV Tramadol
CK-101
MB-107 XSCID
-
Continued growth and profitability; potential licensing/ acquisition of1-3 new products
-
Expect NDA Filingyear-end 2019
-
Global Registration Study Initiation (Lung cancer) expected YE 2019
-
Potential to obtain RMAT, orphan drug & pediatric rare disease designations
-
Transfer IND to Mustang anticipated in 2019
|
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
30
|
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority
|
|
ownership positions.
Potential Milestones for 2019
Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates
MB-102 CD123
MB-101 IL13R2
MB-104 CS1
-
Multicenter (Corporate) Phase 1/2 (AML/ BPDCN/ MDS) Trial Initiation Expected 2H 2019
-
CoH anticipates disclosing follow up data from Phase 1 trial in 2019
-
Phase 1 readout from CoH trial anticipated in 2019
-
Multicenter (Corporate) Phase 1/2 Trial (Multiple Myeloma) Initiation Expected 2019
-
Initial COH Phase 1 data expected 2019
|
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
31
|
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority
|
|
ownership positions.
Potential Milestones for 2019
Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates
-
Anticipate completing End of Phase 2 Meeting with FDA 2H 2019
-
Initial FHCRC clinical data disclosure anticipated in 2019
-
COH anticipates initiating phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer in 2019
|
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
32
|
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority
|
|
ownership positions.
Potential Milestones for 2020
Data presentations/clinical achievements on multiple candidates
CUTX-101
Cosibelimab
CEVA101
CAEL-101
Triplex
-
File NDA anticipated in 2020
-
Complete enrollment inregistration-enabling expansion cohorts anticipated in 2020
-
Phase 2 data readout pediatric trial anticipated in 2020
-
Phase 2 Initiation (AL Amyloidosis) expected 1H2020
-
Plan to initiate a Phase 3 study of Triplex 1H 2020
|
*Includes product candidates in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned
|
Non-Confidential Materials
|
33
|
and majority-controlled partners and at entities in which it holds minority
|
|
ownership positions.
Corporate Presentation
-
revenue-generatingspecialty pharmaceutical and biotechnology company
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
Fortress Biotech Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
|
|