Fortress Blockchain to Commence Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Blockchain Corp. (“Fortress Blockchain” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: FORT), a growth oriented blockchain mining company with operations established in low cost North American green-energy regions, is pleased to report that the Corporation’s common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“TSXV”) under the symbol “FORT”, at the opening of the Canadian financial markets on August 22, 2018.



Fortress Blockchain will also release its second quarter 2018 financial results prior to the market open on Thursday, August 23, 2018 and has scheduled an investor conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 AM EDT on August 23, 2018 hosted by CEO Aydin Kilic and CFO David Pais. A question and answer session will follow.

Corporate Milestones

Closed $15M pre-QT private placement with some of Canada’s leading institutional investors





Acquired a facility of 2MW current operating capacity (with potential for up to 5MW of total operating capacity with upgrades to electrical infrastructure) in Washington State (the “Flagship Facility”) with an industry low all-in power cost of US$0.026/kWh





Received 1,400 Bitmain S9 Antminers and had all of them operating before the end of Q1 2018





Letters of Intent signed for 9MW and 100MW facilities, which remain subject to further due diligence





Added key Directors that include:



Roy Sebag (Chairman) and Josh Crumb, who co-founded Goldmoney, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company



David Jaques, founding CFO of Paypal



Kent Wakeford, Co-founder and COO of Kabam, Inc which was sold to NetMarble Games for USD$750M





Added key advisors, including the former Director of Mining at Bitmain, Gao Yong Gang





Mined more than 155 Bitcoins and 58 Bitcoin Cash since it started mining activities in March 2018 at an all-in operations cost (electricity, rent, staff 24/7, facility insurance, etc.) of US$0.041/kWh





The Flagship Facility currently operates at an industry leading power usage effectiveness ratio (“PUE” ratio) of 1.02-1.05, which allows Fortress to operate up to 700 Bitmain S9 Antminers per mega-watt (“MW”) of operating capacity, which at 13.5 TH/s per miner, yields up to 9.45 PH/s of hash rate capacity per MW. Depending on the PUE, typical data-center facilities will operate between 600-650 miners per MW. Hash rate is the measure of crypto-currency production; a higher hash rate directly corresponds to a higher production output of crypto-currency.

“This event marks a significant milestone in the transformation of Fortress Blockchain as we will now make the move from private capital markets to becoming a publicly traded issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange,” said Aydin Kilic, Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Fortress Blockchain. “We are now able to focus on increasing our presence in the market all the while delivering value to our shareholders through the transfer of our industry leading operational efficiencies and cost structure. We look forward to the next phase of our growth cycle as a leading publicly traded Canadian digital currency miner and thank our investors for their continued support.”

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

Time: 8:00 AM (PST)/11:00 AM (EST)

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local – (+1) 416 764 8688

Toll Free – (+1) 888 390 0546

Conference ID: 55691235

About Fortress Blockchain Corp.

Fortress Blockchain Corp. is a technology-oriented blockchain mining company committed to operating in low cost North American green-energy regions. Fortress’s resources are currently dedicated to achieving peak operational efficiency in industrial scale Bitcoin mining, to ultimately deliver an industry leading competitive advantage in performance. Fortress has strategically acquired a state-of-the-art mining facility in Washington state which has been in continuous operation since 2014, which serves as an R&D facility to optimize and build out the next generation of highly scalable blockchain mining infrastructure.

Forward Looking Statements:

