Fortress REIT : Withdrawal of cautionary announcement 20.03.19

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 5 March 2019 regarding a non-binding expression of interest provided by Fortress to Resilient REIT Limited ("Resilient") regarding a proposed transaction. Fortress has advised Resilient of its decision not to proceed with discussions citing no reasonable prospect of reaching consensus on all aspects of the proposed transaction and accordingly it is no longer necessary for shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities. The Company's cautionary announcement of 5 March 2019 is hereby withdrawn.
20 March 2019
