Fortress REIT : Withdrawal of cautionary announcement 20.03.19

03/20/2019 | 08:00am EDT

FORTRESS REIT LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2009/016487/06)

JSE share codes: FFA ISIN: ZAE000248498

FFB ISIN: ZAE000248506

Bond Company code: FORI

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Fortress" or the "Company")

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 5 March 2019 regarding a non-binding expression of interest provided by Fortress to Resilient REIT Limited ("Resilient") regarding a proposed transaction. Fortress has advised Resilient of its decision not to proceed with discussions citing no reasonable prospect of reaching consensus on all aspects of the proposed transaction and accordingly it is no longer necessary for shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities. The Company's cautionary announcement of 5 March 2019 is hereby withdrawn.

20 March 2019

Joint sponsor

Corporate advisor and transaction sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Lead sponsor

Java Capital

Disclaimer

Fortress REIT Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 11:59:02 UTC
