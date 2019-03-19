Fortress and Sansone Group Announce Acquisition of 700,000+ Square Foot Class A Industrial Distribution Facility in Nashville's I-840 Corridor

Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”) and Sansone Group today
announced that certain Fortress managed funds, in partnership with
Sansone Group (together, “the Partnership”), have acquired a 709,651
square foot industrial distribution facility located in Nashville’s
fast-growing I-840 corridor. The facility, located at 245 Couchville
Industrial Boulevard, is a Class A industrial building, having completed
extensive capital improvements prior to the Partnership’s acquisition.
Superior 3rd Party Logistics, Inc., a logistics provider for
an S&P 500 company, recently finalized a five-year lease and has
occupied a substantial portion of the facility’s available space.
The Couchville distribution facility underwent a multimillion-dollar
capital improvement project, completed in 2018, and is lease-ready with
the ability to provide up to 472,736 square feet of contiguous space for
immediate occupancy. Sansone Group, a nationally recognized commercial
real estate firm that manages 115 properties with over 13 million square
feet of industrial, retail, office and multi-family space, will serve as
property manager for the facility.
“We are excited to partner with Fortress, one of the nation’s foremost
commercial real estate investors, and see enormous potential for this
facility with the benefit of a new, active and well-capitalized
ownership group that has deep experience and expertise in the industrial
space.” said Nick Sansone, a principal at Sansone Group. “We welcome
Superior 3rd Party Logistics and look forward to bringing all
of our future tenants the benefits of a Class A property and services in
one of Nashville’s fastest-growing and most desirable submarkets for
industrial distribution. We are ready to meet prospective tenants’
immediate space requirements at competitive terms.”
Colliers International’s Terry Smith and Max Smith have been named
leasing brokers for the facility. For more information on the Property,
please visit Colliers’ website here.
About Fortress
Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global
investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $42.1 billion of
assets under management as of September 30, 2018 on behalf of over 1,750
institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of
credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment
strategies.
About Sansone Group
Sansone Group is a nationally recognized St. Louis-based commercial real
estate firm that specializes in property and facility management,
brokerage, development and redevelopment of retail, industrial, office
and residential properties. Sansone Group has developed over 7 million
square feet of retail, office and industrial buildings, and has built
nine multi-family and assisted living complexes. The company employs
over 250 real estate professionals, and manages over 13 million square
feet of retail, office, industrial and multi-family properties.
