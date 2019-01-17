Fortumo : Launches PayRead, the Frictionless Payment Solution for Digital Publishers

The mobile technology company Fortumo
is today announcing the launch of PayRead.
PayRead
lets digital publishers identify and charge users through their SIM
card, the most widely available digital identity globally. PayRead
reaches more than 3.1 billion consumers in 100+ countries and gives
publishers the tools to get rid of friction in their paywalls.
“Digital newspaper income is shifting from advertising to consumer
revenue and publishers are looking for ways to simplify the user
acquisition and payment process. Card-based paywalls create friction
because users need to go through several steps and enter personal data
to access premium content. PayRead provides a seamless approach to
authentication and charging for content, making it easier for readers to
support their favourite publication,” said Andrea Boetti, Head of
PayRead at Fortumo.
PayRead
is integrated with 350 mobile operators whose users can access digital
publications through their mobile account identity. Should the reader
wish to pay for digital content, the same account is used for recurring
payments, contributions, enabling metered access and purchasing
individual articles.
Readers do not have to log into any separate accounts, download a
payment app or share their personal details: the registration and
payment are instead completed through a PIN verification sent by the
mobile operator. “Our existing digital publishing partners see higher
conversion with PayRead because the solution is more user-friendly,
simpler and safer compared to card-based paywalls,” added Andrea Boetti.
One integration with PayRead
gives digital publishers global reach and provides a native flow for all
platforms (web, mobile web and apps) with the user flow white-labelled
to increase trust and match the publisher’s brand. PayRead
also gives publishers access to its Messaging API to communicate with
users for transactional and marketing purposes as well as its Reporting
API for integrating of transaction data into existing business
intelligence tools.
PayRead
is built by Fortumo,
the mobile technology company working with publishers including Schibsted,
Magzter
and Readwhere,
as well as other leading digital merchants such as Google,
Spotify
and Viber.
About Fortumo
Fortumo is a digital enablement platform for app stores and digital
service providers for user acquisition, monetization and retention. The
company connects service providers with more than 350 mobile operators
across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
Service providers use Fortumo’s platform to manage the end-to-end
customer lifecycle of mobile users on these networks through the
company’s bundling,
carrier
billing and messaging
solutions.
Fortumo’s platform is used by thousands of leading digital merchants
including Google, Spotify, Electronic Arts and EasyPark. Founded in
2007, Fortumo has offices in San Francisco, Madrid, Beijing, Delhi,
Singapore, Estonia and Hanoi. For more information, please visit https://fortumo.com.
