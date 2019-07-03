Fortune 500 Executive Joins Event-Based Dating App Startup Swoonbox

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swoonbox, a new event-based dating app that integrates ticketing and dating for hundreds of thousands of events all over the United States, is gearing up for their August 2nd App Store and Play Store launch. Users can pre-order the app for free through the App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1267573342

To further support their launch, the Brooklyn-based startup has added Rita Capek to their team as VP of Growth. Rita brings years of consumer insights and product experience as the former Chief Operating Officer of News America Marketing. Rita also brings hands-on startup and fundraising experience in her role as Advisor at Techstars, and Investor at 37 Angels, respectively.

The addition comes on the heels of a few successful milestones from the startup. Last summer, Swoonbox ran a NYC beta of 3,000 people, which it has used to refine the app further. Earlier this year, Swoonbox leveraged the same community to raise $10,000 in 15 hours through Kickstarter, becoming the fastest-funded dating app in Kickstarter history.

Now, the startup is ready to launch. As VP of Growth, Rita will help to ensure better operational execution before, during and after the launch. She also lends expertise in industry outreach and fundraising.

"We are extremely excited to have her on board," co-founder Lester Leong comments. "She is both warm and incredibly savvy, and her experience and unique perspective lends a great dynamic to our team. We knew from the moment we met her that she'd be a great fit for us."

"Rita brings a wealth of knowledge in consumer insights and product management from her time at News America Marketing. She will undoubtedly add value to the Swoonbox team as we participate in an industry that is highly responsive to socio-cultural change. We're confident that her contributions will deliver on the expectations of investors, partners, and users as they continue to seek fresh voices, perspectives and representation," co-founder Bryan Gray adds.

After the launch, Swoonbox has plans to expand more broadly in Canada and Mexico. It is also experimenting with VR/AR. Swoonbox will be a free app, but by pre-ordering, users pledge to download the app when it is available and be notified of updates. App Store pre-orders are available here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1267573342

SOURCE Swoonbox, Inc.