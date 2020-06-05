Fortune 500 Media Services Provider Increased B2C Campaign Success Rate by 67.3% with Quantzig's Campaign Analytics Solutions | Submit RFP for Customized Insights

Log in
Fortune 500 Media Services Provider Increased B2C Campaign Success Rate by 67.3% with Quantzig's Campaign Analytics Solutions

06/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT

For a leading media services provider, Quantzig’s advanced campaign analytics solutions helped generate a 67.3% increase in campaign success rates enabling the client to track, measure, and optimize campaigns as per market needs on a near-real-time basis. Schedule a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005093/en/

Quantzig's campaign analytics solutions not just helped the client to track, gauge, and optimize campaigns but helped them act proactively as per market needs on a real-time basis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In today’s highly competitive media & entertainment sector, businesses often find it challenging to gauge campaigns and analyze its impact on the target audience. With more media service providers adopting new, advanced marketing strategies to connect with consumers, there is a growing need to analyze how new tactics impact purchase intent of the end-users. Quantzig’s recent engagement reveals how campaign analytics helped a leading media services provider to enhance campaign success rate with meaningful insights and quick actionable outcomes across the campaign lifecycle.

Leveraging campaign analytics can help you analyze your target audience and increase the efficiency of your campaigns. Request a FREE proposal to get started.

Quantzig’s Methodology

We collaborated with the client and helped them analyze campaign data obtained from various customer touchpoints. The campaigns analytics solutions offered were flexible enough to track, report, and optimize campaigns and audience targeting at every step of the engagement. Through our campaign analytics solutions and recommendations, we helped the clients to refine their audience targets and increase the efficiency of their marketing campaigns, which, in turn, resulted in a measurable increase in campaign success rates.

Want similar results for your business? Get in touch with our campaign analytics experts for comprehensive solution insights.

Business Impact

The primary objective of this campaign analytics engagement was to help the client develop a flexible approach to handle unique challenges related to the execution, monitoring, and tracking of campaigns. Campaign analytics not just helped the client to track, gauge, and optimize campaigns but helped them act proactively as per market needs on a real-time basis.

  • Enhanced ROAS with near-real-time campaign insights to effectively manage B2B and B2C campaigns
  • Offered detailed campaign insights along with real-time campaign tracking abilities
  • Achieved a 67.3% increase in campaign success rate

For an in-depth analysis of your business processes and the role of campaign analytics in driving process improvements, request for more info.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
