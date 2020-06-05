Fortune 500 Media Services Provider Increased B2C Campaign Success Rate by 67.3% with Quantzig's Campaign Analytics Solutions | Submit RFP for Customized Insights

For a leading media services provider, Quantzig’s advanced campaign analytics solutions helped generate a 67.3% increase in campaign success rates enabling the client to track, measure, and optimize campaigns as per market needs on a near-real-time basis. Schedule a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

In today’s highly competitive media & entertainment sector, businesses often find it challenging to gauge campaigns and analyze its impact on the target audience. With more media service providers adopting new, advanced marketing strategies to connect with consumers, there is a growing need to analyze how new tactics impact purchase intent of the end-users. Quantzig’s recent engagement reveals how campaign analytics helped a leading media services provider to enhance campaign success rate with meaningful insights and quick actionable outcomes across the campaign lifecycle.

Quantzig’s Methodology

We collaborated with the client and helped them analyze campaign data obtained from various customer touchpoints. The campaigns analytics solutions offered were flexible enough to track, report, and optimize campaigns and audience targeting at every step of the engagement. Through our campaign analytics solutions and recommendations, we helped the clients to refine their audience targets and increase the efficiency of their marketing campaigns, which, in turn, resulted in a measurable increase in campaign success rates.

Business Impact

The primary objective of this campaign analytics engagement was to help the client develop a flexible approach to handle unique challenges related to the execution, monitoring, and tracking of campaigns. Campaign analytics not just helped the client to track, gauge, and optimize campaigns but helped them act proactively as per market needs on a real-time basis.

Enhanced ROAS with near-real-time campaign insights to effectively manage B2B and B2C campaigns

Offered detailed campaign insights along with real-time campaign tracking abilities

Achieved a 67.3% increase in campaign success rate

