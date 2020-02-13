Log in
Fortune 500 Telecom Company Reduces Customer Churn with the Help of Customer Lifetime Value Modeling

02/13/2020 | 12:12pm EST

Get in touch with Quantzig’s Analytics Experts for Detailed Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on how Quantzig’s customer lifetime value modeling solutions helped a Fortune 500 telecom company achieve a 50% reduction in churn rate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005538/en/

Customer Lifetime Value Modeling Engagement: Business Outcome (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer Lifetime Value Modeling Engagement: Business Outcome (Graphic: Business Wire)

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig’s commitment to helping its clients transform business processes through innovative customer lifetime value models. Customer lifetime value or CLV is the discounted value of future profits generated by a customer. The word profits here include costs and revenue estimates, as both factors play a pivotal role in estimating the true value of a customer.

Knowing what truly drives customer lifetime value opens new investment opportunities for telecom companies and helps them improve sales and customer relationships. Request a FREE proposal to learn how customer lifetime value calculation can help.

With the global telecom being driven by advancements in technology, businesses face several challenges in acquiring new customers. Such challenges along with the eroding pricing power of telecom companies globally are one of the reasons why telecom companies find themselves in a downward spiral of price deflation and margin pressures. Quantzig’s recent success story offers comprehensive insights on how telecom companies can become more customer-centric while building greater competitive advantage with the help of customer lifetime value modeling.

Advanced analytics solutions with built-in capabilities such as data extraction, reporting, and deep-dive analytics make uncovering insights faster. Don’t you agree? Speak to our analytics experts to get started!

Key Questions Answered

1. Why customer lifetime value modeling is important in the telecom industry?

2. How customer lifetime value analytics help correlate data obtained from multiple sources?

3. Can telecom companies reduce churn rates and improve loyalty using customer lifetime value modeling?

According to Quantzig’s customer lifetime value analytics experts, “To drive profitable outcomes, it’s crucial to not just acquire new customers, but to ensure you address their requirements and enhance loyalty. We’ve developed a comprehensive portfolio of customer lifetime value modeling solutions that can help you strengthen customer relationships while driving loyalty.”

Customer lifetime value modeling can help you analyze customer data and act on insights to reduce churn. Wonder how it works? Book a FREE Demo to get a glimpse of our advanced customer analytics platforms.

How Customer Lifetime Value Modeling Helped the Telecom Company

1: Improved decision-making and reduced churn by over 50%

2: Designed new initiatives to improve customer relationships by addressing their needs

3: Identified factors leading to customer churn and a decline in sales

As customer demands and requirements increase with the proliferation of communication systems and embedded devices, it becomes crucial for telecom companies to address the dynamic needs of customers to stay profitable in the long run. Our customer lifetime value modeling solutions integrate technology and data modeling techniques to help businesses improve operations, strengthen customer relationships and achieve business goals.

Take a look at the complete portfolio of advanced customer analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/31XyvNi

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
