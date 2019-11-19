Log in
Fortune Names Point B A Top Workplace in the Nation for Parents

11/19/2019 | 11:47am EST

Point B, an integrated management consulting, studio, venture investment, and real estate development firm, has been named a Best Workplace for Parents by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. The company is recognized for providing an exceptional work environment, including holistic support of parents and caregivers of every kind at any job function within the organization.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents list, Great Place to Work took into account survey feedback representing over 5 million US employees, and assessed the quality of parental leave, flexible schedule, child care and dependent health care benefits.

“Point B exists for the benefit of our people, so this recognition is quite meaningful to us” said Point B Chief People Officer Jill Going. “We’re intentional about the kind of support, flexibility and benefits we provide for all Point B, including our parents and caregivers, and we’re so glad our people feel like they have what they need to do the very best for their families.”

“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces for Parents list stand out for their comprehensive approach to employees becoming mothers and fathers,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They not only offer paid parental leave, but they take a holistic view on supporting new moms and dads by offering benefits like career coaching and courses designed to increase leader empathy for employees coming back from parental leaves.”

Point B is currently hiring exceptional professionals. To learn more, visit: https://careers.pointb.com.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Studio, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Real Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.


© Business Wire 2019
