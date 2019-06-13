Forty-four crew from damaged tankers picked up by Iranian ships and in Iranian port - IRNA

The sailors were taken to the Iranian port of Jask, IRNA reported.

One of the ships was a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker heading from Qatar to Taiwan when a fire broke out on the tanker approximately 25 miles from Jask.

Twenty-three crew abandoned ship after the fire broke out and were picked up by a passing ship and handed over to an Iranian rescue vessel.

The second tanker was a Panama-flagged ship heading from a port in Saudi Arabia towards Singapore when a fire broke out approximately 28 miles from Jask.

Twenty-one crew abandoned ship and were picked up by Iranian search and rescue teams, IRNA reported.

