Forum Opens to the Public Today

Forum, a new fashion and lifestyle retail concept from b8ta, opens to the public today with its first flagship location in Los Angeles.

Forum is a community-driven fashion retail concept focused on discovery and meaningful engagement. Brand partners design their own space and have creative control to curate brand experiences and engage consumers, with an emphasis on community events and social sharing that bring their brand ethos to life. The name Forum was derived from its Latin meaning as a place or medium where ideas and views can be exchanged and culture is created.

At launch, Forum is home to a range of forward-thinking brands, including ALALA, BootayBag, Devialet, FVITH, Hærfest, Lark & Berry, THEY New York, W-Co, and many others such as Absolut Art, Behno, Breadband, Just Human, Remu Apparel, Tact & Stone, The Laundress, and Unemployed Denim.

Forum also features a new, tech-enabled dressing room experience that allows brands to automatically adjust the rooms’ lighting and imagery to reflect their aesthetic and convey brand stories. Visitors are able to request different colors and sizes directly through an in-room digital display.

Forum operates on b8ta’s Ark Marketplace platform, which provides brands partners with valuable data and analytics on in-store engagement. Brands interested in being featured at Forum should visit www.forumstore.com.

Visuals

Forum Images

Store Location

8406 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Store Hours

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Connect

Website: www.forumstore.com

Instagram: @ShopAtForum

About b8ta

Founded in 2015, b8ta operates the largest experiential retail footprint in the world in which consumers can discover, try and buy some of the world’s most innovative products in real life. b8ta also pioneered the concept of Retail-as-a-Service, making it possible for brands to access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising, and launched Ark in 2019 to enable retailers and retail landlords to operate their own physical marketplaces.

Today, b8ta operates 20 branded flagship stores throughout the United States. To learn more about b8ta, visit www.b8ta.com, or find a b8ta store near you at www.b8ta.com/locations. To learn more about Ark and Ark Marketplace, visit www.ark.com.

