Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forum Opens to the Public Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:05pm EST

Forum is the tech-enabled fashion and retail concept from b8ta, located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood

Forum, a new fashion and lifestyle retail concept from b8ta, opens to the public today with its first flagship location in Los Angeles.

Forum is a community-driven fashion retail concept focused on discovery and meaningful engagement. Brand partners design their own space and have creative control to curate brand experiences and engage consumers, with an emphasis on community events and social sharing that bring their brand ethos to life. The name Forum was derived from its Latin meaning as a place or medium where ideas and views can be exchanged and culture is created.

At launch, Forum is home to a range of forward-thinking brands, including ALALA, BootayBag, Devialet, FVITH, Hærfest, Lark & Berry, THEY New York, W-Co, and many others such as Absolut Art, Behno, Breadband, Just Human, Remu Apparel, Tact & Stone, The Laundress, and Unemployed Denim.

Forum also features a new, tech-enabled dressing room experience that allows brands to automatically adjust the rooms’ lighting and imagery to reflect their aesthetic and convey brand stories. Visitors are able to request different colors and sizes directly through an in-room digital display.

Forum operates on b8ta’s Ark Marketplace platform, which provides brands partners with valuable data and analytics on in-store engagement. Brands interested in being featured at Forum should visit www.forumstore.com.

Visuals 
Forum Images

Store Location 
8406 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Store Hours 
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Connect 
Website: www.forumstore.com 
Instagram: @ShopAtForum

About b8ta 
Founded in 2015, b8ta operates the largest experiential retail footprint in the world in which consumers can discover, try and buy some of the world’s most innovative products in real life. b8ta also pioneered the concept of Retail-as-a-Service, making it possible for brands to access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising, and launched Ark in 2019 to enable retailers and retail landlords to operate their own physical marketplaces.

Today, b8ta operates 20 branded flagship stores throughout the United States. To learn more about b8ta, visit www.b8ta.com, or find a b8ta store near you at www.b8ta.com/locations. To learn more about Ark and Ark Marketplace, visit www.ark.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pGOOD HEMP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:31pUNDER ARMOUR : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Under Armour, Inc.
PR
03:30pQIAGEN N.V. : QIAGEN receives several conditional, non-binding indications of interest, and decides to enter into discussions to explore potential strategic alterna-tives
EQ
03:29pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:28pTRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:27pU.S.-China trade hopes revive stocks, crude rises
RE
03:25p11/15/19 : Dividend and Income Fund Release Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
03:24pHUMANA : University of California, Los Angeles Wins the Humana-Mays Health Care Analytics Case Competition
BU
03:23pU.S. Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit
RE
03:23pQIAGEN : Receives Several Conditional, Non-binding Indications of Interest, Enters Into Discussions to Explore Potential Strategic Alternatives
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
4HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) : HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER PUBL : Statement from the board of directors of Hemfosa in..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group