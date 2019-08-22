Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Forward Air : Labor Day 2019 Service Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
Labor Day 2019 Service Schedule Posted August 22, 2019 - 4:45pm

All Forward Air terminals and hub operations in the U.S. and Canada will be closed Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All Forward Air stations will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018.

If you have questions about your location station's operation, please contact that Forward Air terminal or our National Customer Care Center at 1-800-726-6654

For full schedule please click here.

Disclaimer

Forward Air Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 22:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:38pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : WHO selects provisional name for Kazia's GDC-0084
PU
06:37pHP INC. : 's chief executive to step down in November
AQ
06:33pMERIT MEDICAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
06:32pVMware to pay $5 billion for firms offering cloud security, developers platform
RE
06:30pVISA : Tapping to Pay with Visa Makes It Easier to Get Around Miami
BU
06:30pOranco, Inc. Releases 2019 Chairman Letter for Shareholders
GL
06:28pDEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charges
RE
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of Interim Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
06:28pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update to Discloseable Transaction - Execution of Key Transaction Documentation in Support of Alternative Arrangements Relating to the Proposed Acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Life Insurance Business in Australia and the Entry into Extended Strategic Bancassurance Partnerships with Exclusivity in Australia and New Zealand
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP : FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeti..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. SEC fines Deutsche Bank $16 million to settle foreign corruption charg..
3MPLX LP : MPLX LP : Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Com..
4RIMINI STREET INC : RIMINI STREET : San Fang Chemical Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle EBS and..
5HP INC : HP INC. :'s chief executive to step down in November

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group