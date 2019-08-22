Forward Air : Labor Day 2019 Service Schedule

Labor Day 2019 Service Schedule
Posted August 22, 2019 - 4:45pm
All Forward Air terminals and hub operations in the U.S. and Canada will be closed Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All Forward Air stations will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018.
If you have questions about your location station's operation, please contact that Forward Air terminal or our National Customer Care Center at 1-800-726-6654
