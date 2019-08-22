Forward Air : Labor Day 2019 Service Schedule

All Forward Air terminals and hub operations in the U.S. and Canada will be closed Monday, September 3rd, 2018 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. All Forward Air stations will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018.



If you have questions about your location station's operation, please contact that Forward Air terminal or our National Customer Care Center at 1-800-726-6654

For full schedule please click here.