Forward : Announces Launch of COVID-19 Home Testing Kits

03/20/2020 | 09:54pm EDT

With the offering of its first at-home testing kit, Forward expands COVID-19 testing options to scale its ability to treat the growing population experiencing the barricades of an overwhelmed healthcare system

Forward, the preventive primary care practice combining world-class doctors and advanced medical technology, today announces the availability of a COVID-19 diagnostics testing kit that can be taken from home. The test is currently available to Forward members who have been identified as high-risk after completing a remote risk assessment via the Forward app. Swab testing is limited to those who need it most based on symptoms, risk factors and likelihood of exposure. Forward is also offering drive-through testing at various locations. Earlier this week, Forward launched a free risk assessment tool to the public on its website and is actively working on making tests available to everyone at the lowest possible price point.

Offering an at-home test reduces the risks associated with exposure in doctor’s offices and hospitals, reduces strain on these institutions, and allows them to provide care for those who need it most. Forward successfully developed and implemented this rapid response to a lack of testing availability in the United States within days.

“Our country is facing a crisis that has directly hindered our healthcare system’s ability to manage it independently,” says Forward founder and CEO Adrian Aoun. “For us, it was not a question of if, but when, we could make COVID-19 testing available. We responded with an expedited roll-out to get this into the hands of the thousands who need it now. Our response gave a window into future offerings of at-home tests for our members to further the proactive ways they can engage with their health.”

Samples for the test are collected at home and sent to Forward’s laboratory partners for analysis. All laboratory partners are CLIA-certified and meet FDA standards. Those who are determined to be in need of a test can expect to receive it overnight, and once received at the lab, results are expected within 24 hours. Forward physicians are available for post-testing care.

“This COVID-19 test is an oral swab that can be done easily at home, limiting exposures and protecting both our members and medical teams,” says Forward Medical Lead, Dr. Nate Favini. “Our team of physicians and caretakers are working around the clock to fight this pandemic with the help of our technology. At Forward we regularly implement technology to improve the health of our members; in-home testing was the obvious next step given the current public health crisis. We have also opened our risk assessment tool up to the public in the hopes of offering guidance to anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 today and getting care to those who need it.”

The public can engage with the free and immediate risk assessment tool via https://goforward.com/coronavirus. This remote risk assessment, based on CDC guidance, includes a series of questions about symptoms and their severity, interactions, and places of travel to identify a person’s level of risk.

Availability, Pricing and How It Works

  • To access a COVID-19 test, first, complete this free risk assessment: https://goforward.com/coronavirus.
  • Limited testing is available to Forward members who need it most, at no additional cost. Forward is actively working on offering the test to non-members.
  • The at-home tests are a simple cheek swab members can do on their own. Samples for the test are collected at home and sent to Forward’s laboratory partners for analysis.
  • Forward will either ship the test with a prepaid mailing label or deliver the test in-person based on the member’s location. Once received at the lab, results are expected within 24 hours.
  • Forward is providing ongoing after-test care for members via the Forward App for iPhone and Android.
  • Forward memberships are available for people who live in California, New York, and D.C.

ABOUT FORWARD

Forward is a primary care practice delivering complete, preventive care by combining best-in-class doctors with advanced medical technology. Each Forward membership includes unlimited visits, 24/7 access to a doctor and Care Team via the Forward app, biometric body scans, genetic analysis and real-time blood testing. Investors include Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital as well as angel investors Eric Schmidt, Marc Benioff, Neil Blumenthal, Ashton Kutcher, among others. Founded in 2016, Forward has locations in Los Angeles, New York, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit goforward.com.


© Business Wire 2020
