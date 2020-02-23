Forward Fashion International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

尚 晉（國 際）控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2528)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

This announcement is made by Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic (the "Epidemic") across the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), a number of provinces and municipalities in the PRC have taken various emergency public health measures and other actions to prevent the spread of the Epidemic, including imposing restriction on the work resumption date after Chinese New Year Holidays. Furthermore, to prevent the spread of the Epidemic, on 4 February 2020, the Macau government announced a temporary closure of 41 casinos, which had resumed operations only on 20 February 2020.

In order to ensure the health and safety of the Group's employees and respond to relevant requirements of the relevant government authorities for the Epidemic prevention and control, the Group had temporarily closed most retail stores of the Group in the PRC, all retail stores of the Group in Macau and one retail store of the Group in Hong Kong for various periods. Except for the retail stores located in Hubei Province, most retail stores of the Group in the PRC have resumed operation and most of the retail stores of the Group in Macau and Hong Kong have resumed operation as at the date of this announcement. The business hours of some retail stores have been reduced.