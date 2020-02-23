Forward Fashion International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Further, the Group has implemented prevention and control measures for the Epidemic, such as keeping close track of the employees' health situation and the development of the Epidemic, to ensure the Group's continued capacity to operate its business.
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company takes the view that the Epidemic is expected to lead to some degree of adverse impact on the operation and the operating environment of the Group in the PRC, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan in the short-run such as the temporary closing of retail stores in the PRC, Macau and Hong Kong and the expected reduction in visitors and consumer sentiment within the regions of PRC, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
In order to control cost, the Company had been engaging in negotiations with landlords of the Group's retail stores for waiver or reduction of rental of the retail stores. It has also implemented a 50% and 30% voluntary reduction in the salary of all executive directors and senior management respectively for a period of three months with effect from 1 February 2020. In the meantime, the Group will continue to strengthen cost control measures, such as seeking for most favourable terms with the suppliers.
The Board will continue to assess the impact of the Epidemic on the operation and financial performance of the Group, while closely monitoring the development of the Epidemic and the risks and uncertainties faced by the Group as a result of the Epidemic. The Company will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcements as and when appropriate.
