Forward Risk Opens New York City Office, Expands Due Diligence Services

Forward Risk & Intelligence LLC (www.forwardrisk.com), an investigations and risk advisory firm based in Washington, DC, has opened an office in New York City, which will house the core team of the firm’s newly-established private equity practice.

Co-heading the office are Mike Aber and Mike Seyer, who joined Forward Risk in October after building and leading a similar practice at their previous firm. Aber and Seyer specialize in pre-investment diligence and vetting executive hires for lower- and middle-market private equity firms, providing both deep dive reports and discreet source inquiry work.

“We have built our private equity practice to provide a more sophisticated diligence option than what is offered in the market right now,” said Mike Aber. “No one on our team believes in simply checking the box.” Added Mike Seyer, “Our source inquiry work, combined with our experience digging strategically in the public record, make Forward Risk an ideal diligence partner to the private equity community. We are looking for more than red flags. We are looking for levers of opportunity and growth, aligning our work with our client’s primary objective – unlocking the value of their portfolio.”

Forward Risk’s private equity practice builds upon the firm’s history as a specialist in providing intelligence for corporate contests, working with shareholders and corporations to advance governance best practices at the management and board level. Forward Risk believes that these two practice areas are mutually reinforcing, both requiring a nuanced, analytical approach, with each engagement guided by the unique investment context and thesis.

Brendan Foo, a Co-Founder and Partner, commented, “We are excited to open the New York office and to continue to build upon our past growth with the launch of our private equity practice. At its core, our mission is simple - ensure that our clients are always equipped with an information advantage.”

Forward Risk (www.forwardrisk.com) is a corporate investigations, intelligence, and risk advisory firm based in Washington, DC. Our service areas include: Corporate Contests; Private Equity Due Diligence; Litigation Support; Political Vetting and Opposition Research; and Risk Advisory. Forward Risk offers cutting-edge research and analysis and bespoke services to fit our clients’ specific investment needs, providing them with actionable intelligence with which to make crucial decisions.

