Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ForwardX Robotics Introduces Production-Ready Next-Gen Autonomous Suitcase at CES 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 09:01am EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForwardX Robotics, the global artificial intelligence and mobile robotics company committed to delivering the most intelligent and intuitively designed robotics, will showcase the Ovis Suitcase, the world’s most-advanced autonomous suitcase, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019.

ForwardX creates robotic solutions that serve the enterprise and the mass consumer market with visual perception and true intelligence. The company's robots use deep learning-based computer vision for high level understanding, VSLAM positioning, reinforcement learning-based navigation and avoidance, and automatic control technology, allowing robots to have an "AI brain" with perception, cognition, judgment and decision-making capabilities.

Following the success of CX-1, the suitcase prototype model at last year’s CES, ForwardX introduces its production-ready model, Ovis Suitcase. This new iteration includes innovative updates, including the capability to side-follow, rather than behind-follow, allowing for a more intuitive user experience. Ovis Suitcase will be available for demo at CES Unveiled.

Travelers are always keeping an eye on their suitcase, but an array of advanced technology allows Ovis Suitcase to keep an eye on its owner. Ovis Suitcase uses self-driving technology and complex algorithms to faithfully follow at its owner’s side - through airports, hotels, down city streets or most anywhere else it needs to go. Ovis Suitcase uses computer vision technology to see obstacles and quickly finds its way around them, providing travelers with a hands-free, worry-free experience. ForwardX is now putting Ovis Suitcase into production, and the suitcase will be widely available by the first half of 2019 with a retail price of $799.

When a user encounters stairs or an escalator, they place their hand on the Ovis Suitcase handle to engage manual mode. Users also have a smart band that notifies them the moment Ovis Suitcase is more than 6.5 feet from its owner, and a GPS tracking module allows users to locate the suitcase if they happen to leave it behind in a car or hotel.

Easy to operate, the simplicity of Ovis Suitcase belies the technology hidden inside it. Its smooth auto-follow capability is powered by:

  • Computer vision technology
  • Artificial neural network algorithms
  • Visual simultaneous localization and mapping (VSLAM)
  • Multi-sensor fusion

With a perception, planning and controlling system as the core technical logic, a new autonomous robot is created through multiple artificial neural networks parallel processing to complete the entire decision-making process from perception to execution in one-tenth of a second.

“We’ve pioneered several different technologies - most importantly unparalleled computer vision - to create the world’s smartest suitcase,” said Nicolas Chee, founder and CEO of ForwardX. “However, it’s the underlying technology - the AI brain we’ve developed - that allows us to develop AI-powered robotic applications for an unlimited number of consumer and industrial uses.”

ForwardX technology currently powers warehouse autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for JD.com, as well as the world’s largest third-party logistics company. The technology is changing the way e-commerce and B2B warehouses operate with the world’s first visual-navigated AMRs. The company is also showcasing the Ovis Lawn Mower, a computer vision-powered robotic lawn mower to take over the chore of grass cutting. Both applications will be on display at CES, in addition to Ovis Suitcase.

“Most robots today are programmed to do a single task,” said Chee. “Our AI-enabled robots can perform several different functions with very limited help from humans, similar to self-driving vehicles. We see that as the next true breakthrough in robotic technology.”

Following the success of the prototype at last year’s CES, ForwardX raised more than $1.4 million for the Ovis Suitcase during its Indiegogo campaign. ForwardX previously raised $10 million in series A funding, and the company recently closed its series B funding round, which raised another $20 million.

Visit ForwardX at CES - LVCC, South Hall 2 - booth #26826.

For more information about Ovis Suitcase by ForwardX, visit https://www.forwardx.com.

Press materials, including fact sheets, images and videos, are available here.

About ForwardX
Founded in 2016 by Nicolas Chee, ForwardX Robotics is backed by some of the most prominent VCs worldwide. Built by a team of top engineers and scientists who are passionate about developing cutting-edge robotic vision and self-driving technology, ForwardX is driven by a mission of pushing the envelope to enhance the lives of people by heralding the next generation of AI autonomous robot. For more information about ForwardX Robotics, visit www.forwardx.com.

Media Contact
Amber Richards
Uproar PR for ForwardX Robotics
arichards@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102 x237

fox.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aChefman Brings Innovation and Ease to the Kitchen with Chef IQ App, Allowing Consumers to Cook from their Phones
GL
09:01aPalo Alto Innovation Announces Node-ify Axon, First Universal Sensor to Make Everyday Objects Smarter
GL
09:01aForwardX Robotics Introduces Production-Ready Next-Gen Autonomous Suitcase at CES 2019
GL
08:44aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorsport News - Issue 01/2019.
PU
08:38aNISSAN MOTOR : France presses Renault over executive compensation paid via Dutch holding company
RE
08:38aGlobal Casting Resin Market 2019-2023| Increased Application in Electronics to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
08:35aBANKS, GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS SPENT MORE ON ADS IN HINDI : Arun Jaitley
AQ
08:35aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Airbus 350 to connect Bengaluru with Singapore from May 17 
AQ
08:35aIT'S SHAME THAT RAHUL GANDHI MISLEADING NATION ON CONTRACTS TO HAL : Nirmala Sitharaman
AQ
08:25aChina approves 14 new pension target funds
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Golden years are over for German tax revenues - Finance Minister Scholz
2BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO : China reveals plans for carrier relocation to Beijing's new airport
3APPLE : APPLE : Correction to On Business column
4CELLTRION, INC. : SOUTH KOREA'S CELLTRION AIMS TO SET UP CHINA JV WITHIN FIRST HALF OF 2019: chairman
5Philippine court orders arrest of Japanese casino mogul Okada

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.