Fossil : Announces The Archival Series

03/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT

This limited edition series launches alongside a global retrospective: The (R)Evolution of the Fossil Watch

What’s old is definitely new again. Fossil has long stood for the optimism and creativity that is at the heart of American culture. Inspired by vintage design, we take the best from the past and update it for today's consumer. Since 1984, we have shared our quality products with our fans as we celebrate living an authentic life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005089/en/

Fossil's first-ever brand retrospective: The (R)Evolution of the Fossil Watch in Basel, Switzerland ...

Fossil's first-ever brand retrospective: The (R)Evolution of the Fossil Watch in Basel, Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)

INTRODUCING THE ARCHIVAL SERIES

For more than three decades, Fossil has been known and loved for our enduring watch designs. Given our history and in the spirit of our love of vintage, Fossil is proud to announce the launch of The Archival Series—a limited edition re-release of some of our most-loved timepieces. The Archival Series celebrates our most coveted and iconic watch designs from the last decades, and allows new and existing fans alike to discover a fresh (or classic) favorite to add to your collection.

There will be archival launches throughout 2019 starting in May, with a drop almost every month through the end of the year. This series represents Fossil’s affinity for its beloved nostalgic timepieces, while giving modern interpretation to the brand’s long history of unique, forward-thinking fashion watch design.

A (R)EVOLUTIONARY RETROSPECTIVE

To mark the significance of this announcement, Fossil is debuting its first-ever brand retrospective: The (R)evolution of the Fossil Watch in Basel, Switzerland. This exhibit is a celebration of all that has made Fossil, Fossil. Fans of the brand will see first hand how vintage, nostalgia, innovation and creativity fueled the original fashion watch brand to transform the function of time-telling into something fun and fashionable. This retrospective invites guests to take a look at our past and visit our future.

‘’The re-launching of the Archival Series alongside this innovative retrospective is something that the brand has wanted to do for a long time,’’ says Steve Evans, EVP Fossil Group. ‘’Fossil fans are truly an incredible group, and have loyally stayed with us on our journey for almost 35 years. Following the successful re-launch of the Mood Watch last fall, we knew we owed it to our fans (new and existing alike) to bring back iconic watch designs for today’s watch–wearer. This exhibit allows us to celebrate our history with our global audience, give them visibility what makes Fossil decidedly Fossil, and share a first look at all the exciting things we have in store this year and beyond for the brand.’’

Visitors to the exhibit will experience a unique look at the origin story of Fossil, and learn about our inspiration and icons, like our logos and collectible tins. This exhibit will travel around the globe including other cities in Europe with stops in Asia and the US, and parts of the exhibit will take permanent residence at the brand’s headquarters in Texas in the future.

We’ve revolutionized the fashion watch. But we aren’t stopping there. Just as traditional watches can be fun and accessible, so can smartwatches, packaging and beyond. We’re bringing our unique design and creative spirit to a part of the industry where that just doesn’t exist; creating beautiful watches and technology that you’ll want to wear again and again.

CALLING ALL COLLECTORS

We’re excited to announce the revival of the Fossil Collectors’ Club, a one-stop-shop featuring our most-loved, most-anticipated vintage-inspired products. From limited editions to styles straight from the archives, we’re highlighting the innovative designs our fans have collected and coveted since our beginnings.

Starting March 25, fans can visit our Collectors Club landing page to learn more about the Collector's Club, sign up for early access to our latest launches, and pop-up events around the globe.


© Business Wire 2019
