Fossil : Announces The Archival Series

What’s old is definitely new again. Fossil has long stood for the
optimism and creativity that is at the heart of American culture.
Inspired by vintage design, we take the best from the past and update it
for today's consumer. Since 1984, we have shared our quality products
with our fans as we celebrate living an authentic life.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005089/en/
Fossil's first-ever brand retrospective: The (R)Evolution of the Fossil Watch in Basel, Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)
INTRODUCING THE ARCHIVAL SERIES
For more than three decades, Fossil has been known and loved for our
enduring watch designs. Given our history and in the spirit of our love
of vintage, Fossil is proud to announce the launch of The Archival
Series—a limited edition re-release of some of our most-loved
timepieces. The Archival Series celebrates our most coveted and iconic
watch designs from the last decades, and allows new and existing fans
alike to discover a fresh (or classic) favorite to add to your
collection.
There will be archival launches throughout 2019 starting in May, with a
drop almost every month through the end of the year. This series
represents Fossil’s affinity for its beloved nostalgic timepieces, while
giving modern interpretation to the brand’s long history of unique,
forward-thinking fashion watch design.
A (R)EVOLUTIONARY RETROSPECTIVE
To mark the significance of this announcement, Fossil is debuting its
first-ever brand retrospective: The (R)evolution of the Fossil Watch
in Basel, Switzerland. This exhibit is a celebration of all that has
made Fossil, Fossil. Fans of the brand will see first hand how vintage,
nostalgia, innovation and creativity fueled the original fashion watch
brand to transform the function of time-telling into something fun and
fashionable. This retrospective invites guests to take a look at our
past and visit our future.
‘’The re-launching of the Archival Series alongside this innovative
retrospective is something that the brand has wanted to do for a long
time,’’ says Steve Evans, EVP Fossil Group. ‘’Fossil fans are truly an
incredible group, and have loyally stayed with us on our journey for
almost 35 years. Following the successful re-launch of the Mood Watch
last fall, we knew we owed it to our fans (new and existing alike) to
bring back iconic watch designs for today’s watch–wearer. This exhibit
allows us to celebrate our history with our global audience, give them
visibility what makes Fossil decidedly Fossil, and share a first look at
all the exciting things we have in store this year and beyond for the
brand.’’
Visitors to the exhibit will experience a unique look at the origin
story of Fossil, and learn about our inspiration and icons, like our
logos and collectible tins. This exhibit will travel around the globe
including other cities in Europe with stops in Asia and the US, and
parts of the exhibit will take permanent residence at the brand’s
headquarters in Texas in the future.
We’ve revolutionized the fashion watch. But we aren’t stopping there.
Just as traditional watches can be fun and accessible, so can
smartwatches, packaging and beyond. We’re bringing our unique design and
creative spirit to a part of the industry where that just doesn’t exist;
creating beautiful watches and technology that you’ll want to wear again
and again.
CALLING ALL COLLECTORS
We’re excited to announce the revival of the Fossil Collectors’ Club, a
one-stop-shop featuring our most-loved, most-anticipated
vintage-inspired products. From limited editions to styles straight from
the archives, we’re highlighting the innovative designs our fans have
collected and coveted since our beginnings.
Starting March 25, fans can visit our Collectors Club landing page to
learn more about the Collector's Club, sign up for early access to our
latest launches, and pop-up events around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005089/en/