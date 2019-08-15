Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fostering Cultural Transformation in Healthcare, Education and Economic Empowerment: Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Releases White Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:42pm EDT

Download “Engineering Cultural Change for Community Health Improvement

Experts at identifying opportunities to improve the human condition in a significant way, Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) announces the release of its white paper, “Engineering Cultural Change for Community Health Improvement.” Authored by Bill Oldham, founder and chairman of the Board, TLI, the paper highlights the value of TLI’s innovative, collaborative approach to helping communities across the country that are struggling to come up with a coordinated, cohesive set of actions to effect change and generate social capital for the common good.

“TLI takes a deeply human-centered strategy, designed to empower individuals while tackling complex social problems and nurturing innovation,” says Oldham. “It requires seeing the world in a new light and forging the most optimal partnerships to avoid changes that are simply cosmetic or ineffective. Even the largest and highest profile organizations, municipalities, academic institutions and other entities need help to amplify and augment existing programs, using new methods and technologies where they add value.”

TLI engages leaders from all business and academic sectors, inviting them to share their stories, ideas and innovation – moving them from dialogue to vision and action – by managing the engagement and interaction of stakeholders, analyzing critical data, synthesizing data for decisions, tracking outcomes and measuring results.

The white paper features several case studies showcasing TLI’s role in a number of impactful projects aimed at bettering lives, communities and the nation as a whole across a number of areas, including infectious determinants of chronic diseases, the opioid epidemic, technological innovation, clinical healthcare workflow, human performance measurement and outcomes metrics, using data analytics to determine the quality of medical care patients receive, and economic empowerment through education.

“We liken TLI’s role to that of an incubator capable of stimulating innovation and creating ways for the community to respond to a local crisis,” Oldham adds. “Despite the hurdles inherent in the many projects and social challenges we’ve taken on, we are proving every day that our approach effectively amplifies and accelerates the good work already being done.”

About TLI Foundation:

TLI Foundation is a nonprofit foundation focused on driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to health, education and economic empowerment. The organization is committed to fostering transformative change and improving the health and well-being outcomes of communities around the world. Visit https://www.thoughtfoundation.org/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Mandatory Suspension of SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited for Breaches of JSE's Junior Market Rules
PU
04:17pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
04:17pUMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pHOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP - Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
04:17pMANNATECH : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
04:17pFlame Seal Products, Inc. Releases June 30, 2019 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update
GL
04:17pDILLARD'S, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
04:17pCURTISS WRIGHT : to Celebrate 90th Anniversary of Listing on the New York Stock Exchange
BU
04:16pSTEEL PARTNERS LP : Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution On its Series A Preferred Units
BU
04:16pDOW : declares quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba results beat estimates on cloud, e-commerce growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group