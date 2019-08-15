Fostering Cultural Transformation in Healthcare, Education and Economic Empowerment: Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Releases White Paper

Download “Engineering Cultural Change for Community Health Improvement”

Experts at identifying opportunities to improve the human condition in a significant way, Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) announces the release of its white paper, “Engineering Cultural Change for Community Health Improvement.” Authored by Bill Oldham, founder and chairman of the Board, TLI, the paper highlights the value of TLI’s innovative, collaborative approach to helping communities across the country that are struggling to come up with a coordinated, cohesive set of actions to effect change and generate social capital for the common good.

“TLI takes a deeply human-centered strategy, designed to empower individuals while tackling complex social problems and nurturing innovation,” says Oldham. “It requires seeing the world in a new light and forging the most optimal partnerships to avoid changes that are simply cosmetic or ineffective. Even the largest and highest profile organizations, municipalities, academic institutions and other entities need help to amplify and augment existing programs, using new methods and technologies where they add value.”

TLI engages leaders from all business and academic sectors, inviting them to share their stories, ideas and innovation – moving them from dialogue to vision and action – by managing the engagement and interaction of stakeholders, analyzing critical data, synthesizing data for decisions, tracking outcomes and measuring results.

The white paper features several case studies showcasing TLI’s role in a number of impactful projects aimed at bettering lives, communities and the nation as a whole across a number of areas, including infectious determinants of chronic diseases, the opioid epidemic, technological innovation, clinical healthcare workflow, human performance measurement and outcomes metrics, using data analytics to determine the quality of medical care patients receive, and economic empowerment through education.

“We liken TLI’s role to that of an incubator capable of stimulating innovation and creating ways for the community to respond to a local crisis,” Oldham adds. “Despite the hurdles inherent in the many projects and social challenges we’ve taken on, we are proving every day that our approach effectively amplifies and accelerates the good work already being done.”

About TLI Foundation:

TLI Foundation is a nonprofit foundation focused on driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to health, education and economic empowerment. The organization is committed to fostering transformative change and improving the health and well-being outcomes of communities around the world. Visit https://www.thoughtfoundation.org/

