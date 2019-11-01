Fosun Tourism : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fosun Tourism Group

復星旅遊文化集團

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

On 1 November 2019, the Group entered into the Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire the IP Assets from Thomas Cook Group plc and its subsidiaries.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios as defined in the Listing Rules exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the transactions under the Asset Purchase Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company and is subject to the announcement requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The principal terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement are summarized below: Date

1 November 2019 Parties

the Sellers; the Special Managers; and the Purchaser

Pursuant to an order of the court dated 23 September 2019, it was ordered that the Sellers be wound up pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Special Managers were appointed as special managers to act as agents of the Sellers by an order of the court dated 23 September 2019.