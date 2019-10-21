Fosun Tourism : OPERATIONAL UPDATES FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fosun Tourism Group

復星旅遊文化集團

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1992)

OPERATIONAL UPDATES FOR THE NINE MONTHS

ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Fosun Tourism Group (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis in relation to the latest business development of the Group.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 ("first three quarters of 2019"), the Business Volume1 of the Group's resorts and destination operations and tourism and leisure services and solutions (collectively refers to as "tourism operations"), at constant exchange rate, increased by approximately 8.4% from approximately RMB10,613.1 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 ("first three quarters of 2018") to approximately RMB11,503.9 million. For the first three quarters of 2019, the Group's resorts business demonstrated a dynamic growth which benefited from the increased capacity of 4 & 5 trident ski resorts and a growth in average daily bed rate. Atlantis Sanya received more than 4 million customer visits for first three quarters of 2019, increased by approximately 86.0% compared to the first three quarters of 2018. In addition, the Business Volume of Travel Distribution Platform2 for the first three quarters of 2019 increased by approximately 177.1% when compared with the same period of 2018.

In the first three quarters of 2019, as a result of the effective implementation of Club Med's Upscale, Globalization and Happy Digital strategy, the ongoing growth of operational performance of Atlantis Sanya, and the impact from implementing IFRS 163, the Group's unaudited adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of the first three quarters of 2019 arising from tourism operations recorded a strong growth, increased by approximately 105.5% to approximately RMB2,382.8 million from approximately RMB1,159.8 million for the first three quarters of 2018. The unaudited Adjusted EBITDA of the first three quarters of 2019 arising from tourism-related property sales reached approximately RMB444.9 million.