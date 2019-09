Henlius last week priced its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong at the low end of an indicative price range of HK$49.6 to HK$57.8 per share, raising $410 million.

The IPO launched on Sept. 11 was seen as a test for investor appetite amid political unrest that has engulfed the Chinese-ruled territory for nearly four months and has weighed on its stock market.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)