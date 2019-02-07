Foundation Building Materials : Expands in Ontario, Canada with the Acquisition of Builders' Supplies Limited

Foundation Building Materials (FBM) announces the recent acquisition of Builders' Supplies Limited in Ontario, Canada. With three locations, Builders Supplies is a key distributor of industrial and commercial building materials in the Toronto Market. This Canadian Group has an eighty-five year track record in providing quality building materials in addition to outstanding customer service.

'We are excited Builder's' Supply will be joining the FBM network. This acquisition will expand our geographic reach into the non-residential downtown Toronto market and enhance our service capabilities to the greater Ontario Province,' said Ruben Mendoza, FBM's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Please join the us in welcoming everyone at Builders' Supplies Limited to Foundation Building Materials.