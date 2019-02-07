Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foundation Building Materials : Expands in Ontario, Canada with the Acquisition of Builders' Supplies Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:50am EST

Foundation Building Materials (FBM) announces the recent acquisition of Builders' Supplies Limited in Ontario, Canada. With three locations, Builders Supplies is a key distributor of industrial and commercial building materials in the Toronto Market. This Canadian Group has an eighty-five year track record in providing quality building materials in addition to outstanding customer service.

'We are excited Builder's' Supply will be joining the FBM network. This acquisition will expand our geographic reach into the non-residential downtown Toronto market and enhance our service capabilities to the greater Ontario Province,' said Ruben Mendoza, FBM's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Please join the us in welcoming everyone at Builders' Supplies Limited to Foundation Building Materials.

Disclaimer

Foundation Building Materials Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17aOPINION : There was absolutely no accuracy in the reporting about AYO
AQ
04:17aLOOK : Six nabbed following attempted cash heist in Kimberley
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aVALIDIS : Expands Product Line with DataShare Reconciliation
BU
04:15aCRANSWICK : shares plunge after warning of lower 2019 margin
RE
04:15aTHE DETERMINE CONTRACT MANAGEMENT APP FOR SALESFORCE : How it works.
PU
04:15aSPECTRUM BRANDS : and Manchester United plc Announce Multi-Year, Global Partnership for Remington® Personal Care Brand
PU
04:15aOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
04:15aDEVEX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04:15aRENAULT : Megane RS, Megane GT enthuse customers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3ETHANOL : LONG, STRANGE TRIP: How U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Annual report 2018
5APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.