Foundation Building Materials : Expands into Charlotte, North Carolina

12/31/2018 | 07:54pm CET

Foundation Building Materials recently opened a new building materials location in one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Charlotte, North Carolina. Located on the east side of the city near Eastway and managed by Rob Henshaw a 30-year industry veteran, FBM Charlotte is well positioned to supply the entire metropolitan area with a range of quality construction products. This location will stock, sell and deliver drywall, steel studs, suspended ceilings, fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP), external insulation finishing systems (EIFS), drywall tools, specialty fasteners and more. The local commercial and residential construction trades will benefit from the expertise, selection and service FBM brings along with class-leading building materials delivery and stocking services. FBM Charlotte will also feature Rockfon® Ceiling Systems, a leader and innovator in the acoustical ceilings space, Rockfon manufactures acoustical ceiling tiles/panels, grid suspension systems and metal ceilings. Please join us in welcoming the entire Charlotte Team to the FBM Family.

FBM Charlotte, NC
Rob Henshaw -Branch Manager
6000 Old Concord Road, Suite A
Charlotte, NC 28213-7116
Phone: 336-382-5581 E-mail: Manager-259@fbmsales.com

Foundation Building Materials Inc. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 18:53:00 UTC
