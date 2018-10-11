Foundation Building Materials : FBM Acquires Agan Drywall in the South Dakota Market

As of October 1, 2018, Foundation Building Materials acquired Agan Drywall Supply and its related companies. With three locations, Agan is one of the largest distributors of building materials (interior/exterior walls) for commercial and multi-family construction in South Dakota. Agan has established an excellent reputation for service in the Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Sioux City marketplace and have been leaders in the drywall supply business since 1975.

Please join us in welcoming Agan Drywall to the Foundation Building Materials Team.

All three locations listed below will be making the internal and external transition to FBM as quickly as possible.

Sioux Falls, SD

FBM Branch #256

2609 S Carolyn Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Phone: (605) 361-6210

Rapid City, SD

FBM Branch #257

2311 Dakota Craft Drive

Rapid City, SD 57701

Phone: (605) 341-6210

Sioux City, IA

FBM Branch #258

1501 Tri-View Ave

Sioux City, IA 51103

Phone: (712) 258-3600