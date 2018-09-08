Log in
Foundation Building Materials : FBM CEO Ruben Mendoza selected as 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Orange County!

09/08/2018 | 02:17am CEST

We're honored to share the news that our President & CEO, Ruben Mendoza was selected as a Logistics & Innovation Winner in the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Orange County Awards program! Click here to watch a brief interview with Ruben Mendoza

As the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year has been at the forefront of identifying
game‑changing entrepreneurs for more than three decades. The program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz
of Starbucks Coffee Company, John Mackey of Whole Foods Market Inc., Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn Corporation and Mindy Grossman of HSN, Inc. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year Orange County Awards program winners here: https://www.ey.com/us/en/about-us/entrepreneurship/entrepreneur-of-the-year/orangedesert_article_overview_page_main

Disclaimer

Foundation Building Materials Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:16:05 UTC
