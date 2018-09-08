Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foundation Building Materials : FBM Congratulates Joe Brown for 45 Years of Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:37am CEST

FBM congratulates Joe Brown on a remarkable milestone anniversary of 45 years of service at Home Acres Building Supply, now Foundation Building Materials (FBM). Joe is the longest serving employee in the former Home Acres organization and started his building materials career in 1973 as a Flatbed Truck Driver. He has seen and operated every piece of equipment used to deliver building materials.

Joe has held various roles over the years as Warehouse Operations Manager, Dispatcher, Drywall Buyer, Transfer Coordinator, and even a short tenure as the President/Owner. In recent years Joe has been serving as the Transfer Truck Driver supporting the Michigan and Northern Indiana locations in the Great Lakes Region.

Joe has likely moved more drywall during his career than most of us have even seen in our lifetimes, and is best known for a 'let's just get it done!' approach to his work.

It is people like Joe, with their expertise, knowledge and dedication, who make FBM a leader within the building materials industry.

Thank you Joe!

Disclaimer

Foundation Building Materials Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12aNEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corporation - NVRO
AC
02:11aOPKO HEALTH : Comments on SEC Complaint
BU
02:11aLOGMEIN INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LogMeIn, Inc.  LOGM
AC
02:09aALIBABA : founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
RE
02:09aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : South Lake Tahoe fights cable company to get news from California's KCRA
AQ
02:09aWEEDMD : Grants Stock Options
AQ
02:06aOPINION : Irrational conservatives think they're being censored -- and it's muddying the fight for net neutrality
AQ
02:05aORACLE CORPORATION : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Oracle Corporation  ORCL
AC
01:58aMGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS : Comments on SEC News
PR
01:57aApple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks
4INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.