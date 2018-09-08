Foundation Building Materials : FBM Congratulates Joe Brown for 45 Years of Service

FBM congratulates Joe Brown on a remarkable milestone anniversary of 45 years of service at Home Acres Building Supply, now Foundation Building Materials (FBM). Joe is the longest serving employee in the former Home Acres organization and started his building materials career in 1973 as a Flatbed Truck Driver. He has seen and operated every piece of equipment used to deliver building materials.

Joe has held various roles over the years as Warehouse Operations Manager, Dispatcher, Drywall Buyer, Transfer Coordinator, and even a short tenure as the President/Owner. In recent years Joe has been serving as the Transfer Truck Driver supporting the Michigan and Northern Indiana locations in the Great Lakes Region.

Joe has likely moved more drywall during his career than most of us have even seen in our lifetimes, and is best known for a 'let's just get it done!' approach to his work.

It is people like Joe, with their expertise, knowledge and dedication, who make FBM a leader within the building materials industry.

Thank you Joe!