Foundation Building Materials : Watch Our Leadership Team Talk About Why Safety Comes First at FBM!

Foundation Building Materials (FBM) is an industry leading building materials and construction products distribution company. With over 170 locations across the U.S. and Canada, FBM has an expansive North American reach with a mission to serve the changing needs of the professional construction trades. Individual FBM regions and locations are designed to be flexible enough to cater to the unique building materials requirements of each geographic market. Whether it's climate, building codes or varying types of construction, all FBM locations aim to reflect the local nature of the building materials business. At FBM values are important, from safety first and customer focus to valuing our employees, operating with integrity and pursuing excellence, our goal is to demonstrate our values in the way we conduct business each and every day.