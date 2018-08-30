Foundation Gaming Announces Leadership Appointments: Tony Scudiero as Vice President and General Manager of Fitz Casino & Hotel, Tunica, MS, and Penny Bankston as Vice President and General Manager of WaterView Casino & Hotel, Vicksburg, MS

Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced today the appointment
of Tony Scudiero as vice president and general manager of Fitz Casino &
Hotel, Tunica, Mississippi, and the appointment of Penny Bankston as
vice president and general manager of WaterView Casino & Hotel,
Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Scudiero has over 30 years’ experience in the gaming industry and most
recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s
WaterView property in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Tony has held several
general manager positions at a number of regional gaming properties,
including casinos in the Tunica market.
Bankston has been active in the gaming industry for over 20 years and
was the senior director of casino operations at the WaterView property
prior to taking on her new position. Penny, a native Mississippian, has
worked in the Vicksburg market since 1994, holding several senior
leadership positions during that time. Prior to joining WaterView, Penny
served as senior operations manager at the River Walk casino in
Vicksburg.
“We are excited about bringing Tony up to Tunica and having Penny lead
our Vicksburg property. Penny has earned the respect of the property
team, and we feel she is the ideal candidate going forward as general
manager,” said Greg Guida, Foundation Gaming's Co-CEO. “Tony was
instrumental in the successful transformation of our Vicksburg property,
and we are confident he will prove equally successful in his new role
leading our Tunica property.”
About Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC
Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC owns and operates WaterView
Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Fitz Casino & Hotel in
Tunica, Mississippi. The Company’s affiliate Foundation Gaming Group is
a full-service gaming management and development company that services
and supports developers, owners, and operators of gaming entertainment
facilities in US and international markets. http://www.foundationgaminggroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005260/en/