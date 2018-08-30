Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foundation Gaming Announces Leadership Appointments: Tony Scudiero as Vice President and General Manager of Fitz Casino & Hotel, Tunica, MS, and Penny Bankston as Vice President and General Manager of WaterView Casino & Hotel, Vicksburg, MS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:16am EDT

Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced today the appointment of Tony Scudiero as vice president and general manager of Fitz Casino & Hotel, Tunica, Mississippi, and the appointment of Penny Bankston as vice president and general manager of WaterView Casino & Hotel, Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Scudiero has over 30 years’ experience in the gaming industry and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s WaterView property in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Tony has held several general manager positions at a number of regional gaming properties, including casinos in the Tunica market.

Bankston has been active in the gaming industry for over 20 years and was the senior director of casino operations at the WaterView property prior to taking on her new position. Penny, a native Mississippian, has worked in the Vicksburg market since 1994, holding several senior leadership positions during that time. Prior to joining WaterView, Penny served as senior operations manager at the River Walk casino in Vicksburg.

“We are excited about bringing Tony up to Tunica and having Penny lead our Vicksburg property. Penny has earned the respect of the property team, and we feel she is the ideal candidate going forward as general manager,” said Greg Guida, Foundation Gaming's Co-CEO. “Tony was instrumental in the successful transformation of our Vicksburg property, and we are confident he will prove equally successful in his new role leading our Tunica property.”

About Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC

Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC owns and operates WaterView Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Fitz Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi. The Company’s affiliate Foundation Gaming Group is a full-service gaming management and development company that services and supports developers, owners, and operators of gaming entertainment facilities in US and international markets. http://www.foundationgaminggroup.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pGMS INC : GMS Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:36pCAMPBELL SOUP : Company to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:35pAir China plans to sell cargo venture stake to sister unit for $357 million
RE
12:35pSPARK NETWORKS INC : Spark Networks SE Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:35pBURLINGTON STORES INC : Burlington Stores, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:35pREDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD : RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:35pGLOBAL SECURITY SYSTEM INTEGRATORS MARKET ANALYSIS 2017-2018 AND FORECAST TO 2026 : CAGR to Grow at 10% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:35pSECARNA PHARMACEUTICALS GMBH KG : announces poster presentation on targeting RORgt with an innovative antisense oligonucleotides approach at the European Congress of Immunology
EQ
12:34pDELEK : Announces Consolidated Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
12:34pTITAN MACHINERY INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
3Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.