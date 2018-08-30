Foundation Gaming Announces Leadership Appointments: Tony Scudiero as Vice President and General Manager of Fitz Casino & Hotel, Tunica, MS, and Penny Bankston as Vice President and General Manager of WaterView Casino & Hotel, Vicksburg, MS

Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced today the appointment of Tony Scudiero as vice president and general manager of Fitz Casino & Hotel, Tunica, Mississippi, and the appointment of Penny Bankston as vice president and general manager of WaterView Casino & Hotel, Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Scudiero has over 30 years’ experience in the gaming industry and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s WaterView property in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Tony has held several general manager positions at a number of regional gaming properties, including casinos in the Tunica market.

Bankston has been active in the gaming industry for over 20 years and was the senior director of casino operations at the WaterView property prior to taking on her new position. Penny, a native Mississippian, has worked in the Vicksburg market since 1994, holding several senior leadership positions during that time. Prior to joining WaterView, Penny served as senior operations manager at the River Walk casino in Vicksburg.

“We are excited about bringing Tony up to Tunica and having Penny lead our Vicksburg property. Penny has earned the respect of the property team, and we feel she is the ideal candidate going forward as general manager,” said Greg Guida, Foundation Gaming's Co-CEO. “Tony was instrumental in the successful transformation of our Vicksburg property, and we are confident he will prove equally successful in his new role leading our Tunica property.”

About Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC

Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC owns and operates WaterView Casino & Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Fitz Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi. The Company’s affiliate Foundation Gaming Group is a full-service gaming management and development company that services and supports developers, owners, and operators of gaming entertainment facilities in US and international markets. http://www.foundationgaminggroup.com

