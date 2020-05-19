Log in
Foundation Offers Perfect Gift for 2020 Graduates

05/19/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Kansas City, MO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation today announced its gift to the Class of 2020: a toolkit of free online professional development tools to help graduates focus on their strengths, expand their career pathways, and feel more secure about their futures. 

Graduating is a universal milestone that should be celebrated. Students have worked hard, families and friends have supported them, and educators have guided, taught, and motivated them. Yet, reports indicate that a majority of the estimated 3.9 million college graduates and approximately 3.7 million high school graduates will not celebrate in person by proudly walking across the stage this year. 

All this begs the question; now what? In these unprecedented times of uncertainty, students are finding it difficult to find internships or secure employment. The DeBruce Foundation has stepped up to help the graduates of 2020, packaging three of its online career tools in one future-focused “gift” just for graduates. 

The DeBruce Foundation’s Graduation Gift to the Class of 2020 includes the Agile Work Profiler, Career Explorer Tools, and the Draw Your Future with Agilities video tutorial. These tools are free, easy to use, and specifically designed to help individuals discover their work strengths and interests, explore their career options, and map out a plan to reach their goals. 

“We care about our students, and we understand the importance of developing our workforce. This gift is for the Class of 2020; we are proud of them and understand they are facing unique challenges,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. “One thing we can give graduates right now is access to our professional development resources as they enter the next phase of their career journeys.”

To deliver this gift to high school and college graduates, the Foundation is partnering with various educational institutions across the country. 

"As the Class of 2020 begins their next chapter of life, The DeBruce Foundation Graduation Toolkit is a fantastic gift to help them dream, plan, and prepare for their next steps," said Dr. Eric Johnson, Principal of Winnetonka High School. 

“In these trying times, it is great to know that there are people helping the next generation be ready to take on the challenges of this world,” said Dante Drennan, Saint Louis University Class of 2020. “The DeBruce Foundation has brought the class of 2020 free tools to help us succeed and reach our full potential. I want to say thank you to The DeBruce Foundation for continuing to change and inspire the next generation.”

Access the Graduation Toolkit here.

 

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is geared toward helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. We develop young people by engaging them in decision-making through initiatives such as DeBruce Career Corps. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.



© GlobeNewswire 2020
