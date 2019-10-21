Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foundation for Academic Nursing Announced by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 11:43am EDT

AACN to Commence New Nursing Research Grant Program in 2020

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is moving forward with plans to launch a new philanthropic enterprise in 2020, the Foundation for Academic Nursing. Though the association has been a reliable source for grant-funding to schools of nursing over the years, AACN is formalizing this work and leveraging its influence to raise funds to benefit its members and advance the organization’s mission. The plans for the new foundation were announced earlier today by AACN Board Chair Dr. Ann Cary at the association’s annual Academic Nursing Leadership Conference in Washington, DC.

“AACN’s Foundation for Academic Nursing will serve as a focal point for AACN’s future fundraising efforts while elevating the importance of academic nursing and our member schools in the philanthropic community,” said Dr. Cary. “As we celebrate AACN’s 50th anniversary this year, creating the foundation provides a wonderful opportunity to build on our past, focus on the future, and more fully achieve AACN’s vision and mission.”

At its meeting in July 2019, the AACN Board of Directors approved a proposal to establish a foundation as an internal division of AACN. The association has a long history of providing grants to schools, including current work with the Jonas Philanthropies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Cooperative Agreement to Strengthen the Public Health Workforce, and the National Institute of Health’s All of Us Research program. AACN is currently recruiting for a new Director of Development to lead this new initiative and coordinate its fundraising and grant-making strategy.

For more information on the Foundation for Academic Nursing, including ways to contribute financial support, see http://www.aacnnursing.org/foundation.

New Research Grants Program Announced

AACN also announced today that a new research grant program for nurse faculty will be launched in 2020 under the umbrella of the Foundation for Academic Nursing. Funding for this program was raised through proceeds collected from sponsorships in AACN’s 50th Anniversary guide, which was prepared for its fall conference. More than 150 schools of nursing and colleague organizations contributed to this guide, which raised more than $115,000.

“Supporting innovation in nursing science and healthcare delivery is essential to the delivery of high quality, evidence-based care,” added Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “AACN is pleased to shepherd this important new initiative that will serve as a catalyst for innovation in nursing education and practice. We invite stakeholders in the healthcare community to join us in this work by contributing to the groundbreaking effort.”

More details regarding the new grants program will be announced in 2020. See the new AACN foundation website for a list of sponsoring organizations who have contributed to this program.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing 825 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research and practice.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pL'ORÉAL : News Release: "L'Oréal signs an agreement for the acquisition of Mugler and Azzaro fragrances from Clarins Group"
GL
12:04pDNA Genetics' CEO Charles Phillips to Speak at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - Chicago
GL
12:04pBEST'S COMMENTARY : Reinsurance Earnings Again Likely to Bear Brunt of Catastrophes
BU
12:02pAM BEST TO HOST WEBINAR ON MUNICIPAL BONDS : The Evolution of an Important Asset Class for Insurers
BU
12:02pAMPLIFY : Science Earns Prestigious Tier 1 Rating in Louisiana
BU
12:01pHENNES & MAURITZ : Afound to launch in the Netherlands
PU
12:01pSecond Wave of International Institutional Investor Lawsuits Accusing Danske Bank of Fraud and Money Laundering Filed by Grant & Eisenhofer
PR
12:01pTRIMBLE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
12:01pÖSSUR : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
12:01pFLIGHTDOCS : Joins Forces with Flight Tax Systems to Streamline Tax Reporting and Compliance Requirements
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
5Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group