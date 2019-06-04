Log in
Foundation for Climate Restoration's Peter Fiekowsky to Present at GlobalMindED Conference

06/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

DENVER, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June 5-7, 2019

What:
Peter Fiekowsky, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR), will participate in two sessions at the upcoming GlobalMindED Conference.

As part of the Foundations & Funders Panel, which will focus on the emerging $1-trillion climate restoration industry, the MIT-educated physicist and climate restoration expert will discuss:

  • why he believes it is entirely possible, using existing, commercially viable solutions, to return atmospheric CO2 to historically safe, pre-industrial levels of less than 300 parts per million by 2050, and
  • how well-researched and already proven climate restoration solutions, such as those F4CR is currently pursuing, could scale up to remove trillions of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

For the Plenary Session, called “Restoring a Safe and Healthy Climate in a Single Generation,” Peter will speak on the strategic, coordinated action required from everyone – governments, organizations, individuals – around the world to ensure a healthy, habitable planet into the future.

For young people especially, like those involved in GlobalMindED, Peter’s message of hope and possibility over resignation and despair will resonate deeply.

Where:
Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Pl, Denver, CO 80202

When: 
Thursday, June 6, 2019

  • Foundations & Funders Panel: 1:10 - 2:00 PM
  • Plenary Session: 3:30 - 4:30 PM

Who:
Peter Fiekowsky
Peter Fiekowsky is a physicist, entrepreneur, and green technology investor. He is also the Founder and Chairman of the Foundation for Climate Restoration and President of the Climate Restoration Alliance. Peter is dedicated to restoring the climate by connecting existing, proven climate restoration solutions with funders, policy makers, and media. His goal is to give future generations the safe and healthy climate that our grandparents enjoyed a hundred years ago.

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration and Climate Restoration Alliance:
The non-profit Foundation for Climate Restoration began with a question: How might we reverse global warming and safely restore the climate and the Arctic ice by the year 2050? Today, we work with partners around the world – connecting the right people to the right ideas and resources – to launch financially viable Climate Restoration projects and, through the Climate Restoration Alliance, develop and deliver education, networking and advocacy programs. For more information, visit Foundation for Climate Restoration.

About GlobalMindED:
GlobalMindED is an educational and research non-profit committed to creating a capable, diverse talent pipeline for first-generation-to-college, at-risk and low-income students and job seekers by providing them with professional skills, resources, networks, mentors, experiential learning, and social support via a national and global conference held annually. GlobalMindED aims to improve access and equity in K-12 and higher education through improved graduation rates and sustainable careers. Learn more at www.globalminded.org.

Media Contact:
Alexandra Pony
alexandra@ponycommunications.com
250-858-0656

© GlobeNewswire 2019
