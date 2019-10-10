Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Participates in Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for a Drug Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter participated in the Second Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival by airing several short films and a feature film dedicated to raising awareness of the harm drugs can cause.  

Included in the presentation was a moving story Lauren: The Mental Effects of Drugs by Daniel Shippey. This was an uncompromised depiction, with the backdrop of a haunting rock song, of one caught in the grips of narcotics addiction.

Letter to My Mother, by Branislav Janic, was a deeply personal tribute to mothers that also lost the battle with drugs but never lost the love of their children.

Long Road to Recovery was an uplifting tale of an athlete’s life that once filled with potential, destroyed by drug use, then turned around through his own self-determination as well as help from caring friends and associates. That help was paid forward by providing aid to others headed down the same path.

Jessie Posthumus’ cleverly animated White Lines was a nearly confessional look at his falling prey to addiction and the challenges experienced seeking recovery.

Straight Edge: Behind the X may have been the most surprising of the presentations as Jordi Penner explored the Straight Edge Punk movement – a rock and roll style that strictly avoids any drug use by its musicians, or references to them in their songs.

Each of the above filmmakers, and the others not listed, showed exceptional craft in addition to forwarding vital messages.

“It was our pleasure to support these important artists,” said Julieta Santagostino, President of FDFW Florida chapter. “We respect their help to spread the truth about drugs through aesthetic presentations.”

Ms. Santagostino noted the pervasive nature of pro-drug messages throughout the culture, especially media and movies. That elevates the importance of these counter-messages that remind how harmful drugs are.
         
Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

For More Information Contact:
Julieta Santagostino
Info.fl@drugfreeworld.org 
727-475-6541

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0b9ac34-76c9-42ac-8a01-80e329c7c3bc

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Documentary

The Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World holds screenings of its "Truth About Drugs" screenings throughout Tampa Bay

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pPG&E : Shares Down Almost 30% in Thursday's Market
DJ
01:31pIDEXX LABORATORIES : to Release 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
01:31pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Colorado jury clears Uber driver in passenger's death
AQ
01:31pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Completes Securitization of Vacation Ownership Loans
PR
01:31pGlobal Lithium Carbonate Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
01:30pHugo Boss cuts outlook again, citing weak U.S., Hong Kong business
RE
01:30pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' names Latin America/Caribbean VP
AQ
01:29pRichard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors Recognized with Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors Ranking
BU
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group