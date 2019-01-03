Foundation for a Drug-Free World Volunteers Educate Over 82,000 Florida Residents in 2018 on the Truth About Drugs

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At their end-of-the year acknowledgment party on December 30th, 2018, the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) announced the contributions of their volunteers to making 2018 a Drug-Free one: Florida FDFW volunteers have contributed over 10,000 volunteer hours in 2018 to educate youth and the community on the dangers of drugs with “The Truth About Drugs” educational materials. This includes distributing over 230,000 drug education booklets, reaching 82,000 people with presentations and events, and having over 2,500 people sign the drug-free pledge. Volunteers were then encouraged to continue their service to Florida. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the FDFW program.



The President of the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, Julieta Santagostino, summarizes the contributions of the volunteers at their 2018 acknowledgment event.





“I really enjoy attending community events and educating the parents and youth on the dangers of drugs,” said Daniela Rodeghero, a volunteer for FDFW’s Florida chapter. “It is so important to educate the kids so they can make the right decision to live a drug-free life.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials, including a Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs including marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin.

“We really appreciate all the work that volunteers do and we could not do it without them,” said Stephanie Klimke, the Executive Director of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida, “We encourage our volunteers to continue their hard work in the new year, as their participation is vital to our success.”

Anyone who would like more information or to receive free copies of the various informational booklets or the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or contact the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org



The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

Julieta Santagostino at 727-475-6541

or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

