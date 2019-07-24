Foundation for a Drug-Free World: Youth Secure their Future by Taking the Pledge to be Drug-Free

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the summer holidays, the Church of Scientology-sponsored Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter has been encouraging young people to sign the “Drug-Free Pledge” at their downtown Clearwater information center, community events and summer camps. In the past two weeks alone, over 700 kids have taken the pledge and hundreds more are expected to do the same.

“It’s important to reach people at a young age and tell them the Truth About Drugs, before they are introduced to dangerous drugs by others,” said Julieta Santagostino, the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter.

Under the watchful eyes of their parents, the youth sign up as follows:

“I pledge to lead the way by: living a drug-free life; showing my friends that a drug-free life is more fun; learning more about how drugs really harm people; telling people the truth about the harmful effects of drugs; helping my family and friends be drug-free; working with others to help spread the truth about drugs so together we create a drug-free world.”

Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, people are most likely to begin abusing drugs —including tobacco, alcohol, and illegal and prescription drugs—during adolescence and young adulthood. By the time they are seniors, almost 70 percent of high school students will have tried alcohol, half will have taken an illegal drug, nearly 40 percent will have smoked a cigarette, and more than 20 percent will have used a prescription drug for a nonmedical purpose. [1]

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials including the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs of concern, such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin.



Anyone who would like more information or want to receive free copies of these materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or by contacting the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email, info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

Seminars are also held every Wednesday at 7:00PM at the FDFW information center. The events are always free, and refreshments are served.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community at large. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

