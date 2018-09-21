Founding Partners of Greenberg Gross LLP Named in List of Top 100 Lawyers in California

The Daily Journal named both founding partners, Alan
A. Greenberg and Wayne
R. Gross, to its list of the Top 100 Lawyers in California. The
list, published on September 19, 2018, recognizes attorneys who have
made an impact on law and society by handling the most cutting-edge
legal work.
Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that handles
high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the
country. U.S. News Media Group has named the firm among its “Best Law
Firms” for commercial litigation and white collar defense every year
since the firm’s inception. The firm has offices in Los Angeles and
Orange County, California.
