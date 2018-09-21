Log in
Founding Partners of Greenberg Gross LLP Named in List of Top 100 Lawyers in California

09/21/2018 | 01:25am CEST

The Daily Journal named both founding partners, Alan A. Greenberg and Wayne R. Gross, to its list of the Top 100 Lawyers in California. The list, published on September 19, 2018, recognizes attorneys who have made an impact on law and society by handling the most cutting-edge legal work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005995/en/

Alan A. Greenberg (Photo: Business Wire)

Alan A. Greenberg (Photo: Business Wire)

Click here to read the full profile of Alan Greenberg.

Click here to read the full profile of Wayne Gross.

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that handles high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the country. U.S. News Media Group has named the firm among its “Best Law Firms” for commercial litigation and white collar defense every year since the firm’s inception. The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

Los Angeles
601 S. Figueroa Street
30th Floor
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Main (213) 334-7000
Fax (213) 334-7001

Orange County
650 Town Center Drive
Suite 1700
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Main (949) 383-2800
Fax (949) 383-2801


© Business Wire 2018
