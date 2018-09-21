Founding Partners of Greenberg Gross LLP Named in List of Top 100 Lawyers in California

The Daily Journal named both founding partners, Alan A. Greenberg and Wayne R. Gross, to its list of the Top 100 Lawyers in California. The list, published on September 19, 2018, recognizes attorneys who have made an impact on law and society by handling the most cutting-edge legal work.

Greenberg Gross LLP is an elite business litigation firm that handles high-stakes business cases and white collar defense matters across the country. U.S. News Media Group has named the firm among its “Best Law Firms” for commercial litigation and white collar defense every year since the firm’s inception. The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

