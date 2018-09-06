Foundry Commercial Named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for a Second Time; Reaches $1 billion in Joint Ventures; and Crosses 50 Million Sq. Feet of Leasing and Management Assignments

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer has been one for the books for Foundry Commercial, a fully integrated commercial real estate services and investment company with over 300 associates across the Southeast and Texas, having celebrated closing its 17th investment in the past four years totaling more than $1 billion in total asset value as well as having grown in excess of 50 million square feet of leasing and management assignments. It was also announced that Foundry Commercial was named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second time the firm has been named to the list. Over the past three years, Foundry has grown by 137 percent and has doubled in size every two to three years since inception.



Foundry Commercial attributes these achievements to a combination of factors, namely strategic investments, quality partnerships, and passionate associates. A healthy economy has also helped to bolster market conditions, which have remained favorable for industrial development as well as existing office and retail. Foundry currently has over seven million square feet of industrial development occurring across three markets.

“First and foremost, we want to thank our associates and our capital partners for their support. This has all happened far faster than we imagined, and this is their success. When we launched Foundry Commercial just over two-and-a-half years ago we believed that we had built a company that would be attractive to talent that wanted to serve their customers in an entrepreneurial way and that we could connect capital to great investment opportunities that we were willing to invest in ourselves,” said Paul Ellis, CEO of Foundry Commercial. “It was clear to us that there was a void in the market with very few regional players that understood what clients and capital needed. It is frankly humbling that our partners have validated our company in this way.”

Foundry Commercial has been strategically focused on the southeastern growth markets and Texas which comprises 11 offices in seven states. The company has quite literally acquired or developed assets in their own backyards, where its associates and brokerage network live, which provides real-time, on-the ground market data and intelligence helping them identify opportunities earlier and make smarter investment decisions.

Foundry Commercial is extremely grateful to its joint venture investment partners and clients that have entrusted with their real estate needs, which they give a lot of credit to for helping them reach their milestones. In addition, Foundry Commercial's equity partner, HQ Capital, has believed in the company since the beginning and has seen the same opportunities in the markets that Foundry has seen from the very start.

About Foundry Commercial

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 300 employees and more than 50 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control nearly $1 billion in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com .