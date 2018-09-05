Foundry Commercial Recruits Keely Hines As Vice President in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm with offices across the Southeast and Texas, announces today the addition of Keely Hines to the company’s Charlotte office. Hines will be leading the brokerage and marketing efforts on over one million square feet of retail assets throughout the Carolinas and Georgia for Foundry Commercial.



Hines joins the Foundry Commercial team as an established and respected industry veteran with a background in retail brokerage, including third party shopping center leasing, tenant representation, outparcel sales and disposition of surplus properties. Prior to joining the Foundry team, Hines worked for MPV Properties, after completing long stints with Fitzhugh Stout & Associates and Core Properties. Throughout her career, Hines has leased high-profile development projects in the Charlotte region including RedStone, Riverbend Village, StoneCrest, Toringdon Circle, Metropolitan at Midtown, Providence Plaza, and Carmel Village.

“Keely is one of the most respected and successful real estate brokers in the southeast, and I could not be more delighted to have her join Foundry Commercial,” said Susan McGuire, Partner and Retail Platform Leader at Foundry. “This business is about serving others and building trusted relationships I have nothing but gratitude and excitement for having her onboard, and I know that she’ll do fantastic things for our clients.”

Hines earned a Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Virginia. She is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and is a licensed real estate broker in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 300 employees and more than 50 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control more than one billion in advantaged investment opportunities with their JV partners. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com .

