Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foundry Commercial Recruits Keely Hines As Vice President in Charlotte, North Carolina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:29pm CEST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm with offices across the Southeast and Texas, announces today the addition of Keely Hines to the company’s Charlotte office. Hines will be leading the brokerage and marketing efforts on over one million square feet of retail assets throughout the Carolinas and Georgia for Foundry Commercial.

Keely Hines Joins Foundry Commercial in Charlotte, NC
Foundry Commercial Recruits Keely Hines As Vice President in Charlotte, North Carolina


Hines joins the Foundry Commercial team as an established and respected industry veteran with a background in retail brokerage, including third party shopping center leasing, tenant representation, outparcel sales and disposition of surplus properties. Prior to joining the Foundry team, Hines worked for MPV Properties, after completing long stints with Fitzhugh Stout & Associates and Core Properties. Throughout her career, Hines has leased high-profile development projects in the Charlotte region including RedStone, Riverbend Village, StoneCrest, Toringdon Circle, Metropolitan at Midtown, Providence Plaza, and Carmel Village.

“Keely is one of the most respected and successful real estate brokers in the southeast, and I could not be more delighted to have her join Foundry Commercial,” said Susan McGuire, Partner and Retail Platform Leader at Foundry. “This business is about serving others and building trusted relationships I have nothing but gratitude and excitement for having her onboard, and I know that she’ll do fantastic things for our clients.”

Hines earned a Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Virginia. She is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and is a licensed real estate broker in North Carolina and South Carolina.

About Foundry Commercial
Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 300 employees and more than 50 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control more than one billion in advantaged investment opportunities with their JV partners. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren Leetun, APR
lleetun@findsomewinmore.com
(407) 592-7923

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0df12fca-11b2-4dba-bb62-f989f4afd3d9


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33pTWO RIVERS WATER & FARMING CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31pHayward Industries, Inc. Acquires Paramount Leisure Industries, Inc.
GL
09:31pNIELSEN : Acquires Digital Games Market Intelligence Provider, SuperData Research
PR
09:31pDomo Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Marketing Analytics Solutions
GL
09:31pTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
AC
09:30pRELIEF WORK STARTUPS : Using ideas to battle natural disasters
AQ
09:30pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group to Issue NVCC Subordinated Debentures
AQ
09:30pTOTALBANKEN A/S : Referat af ekstraordinær generalforsamling 5. september 2018 i Totalbanken A/S
AQ
09:29pDUNKIN BRANDS : ' Donuts gets final site plan approval
AQ
09:29pINSIGHT SCHOOL OF MINNESOTA : Set to Begin 2018-2019 School Year on September 10
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.