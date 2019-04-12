Four Awesome Days of Free Summer Fun at the 2019 Tri-County Fair

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Apr 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars now for the 7th Annual Tri-County Fair! On Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16, treat your family to wholesome entertainment at the Tri-County Fair. With all-new heart-pounding rides, carnival games, free family entertainment, great food, and much more. Admission and parking are free and it's happening on the sprawling 107-acre campus of Christ Church in Rockaway, New Jersey.



Save BIG and enjoy unlimited rides with a pay-one-price ride all day special on opening and closing night, only. The new and improved fireworks show is on Friday, June 14, under the evening stars. The fun continues on Saturday, June 15 with an impressive live musical showcase and car show with some good ole' fashion 50's music.



On Father's Day, Sunday June 16, bring dad and be amazed by the world-famous illusionist Jay Mattioli, as seen on America's Got Talent. Catch his shows on opening night as well.



The fair also features monster truck rides, and awesome vendors and activities that won't break the bank. Enjoy an online-only discount by purchasing advance sale ride tickets or a 4-day VIP ride band now through June 10.



Visit TriCountyFair.org to find out about discounts, our free family entertainment, and much more. 4 exciting days guaranteed to please teens, children, and grown-ups alike. It's the 2019 Tri-County Fair, June 13 to 16.



For directions to the Tri-County Fair, advance sale discounts, or more information call 973-783-1010 or visit http://tricountyfair.org/.



About Christ Church USA:



Christ Church USA is a diverse, non-denominational Christian congregation. All are invited to worship with us. Christ Church has two locations: one in Rockaway, New Jersey and one in Montclair, New Jersey. Information: http://christchurchusa.org/



