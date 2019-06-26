Four Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network Members Merge Tarbell, Realtors®

#GoodToKnow

Transaction includes 20 Tarbell, Realtors ® offices operating in Southern California

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that four of its franchise network members have merged the offices of Tarbell, Realtors® into their respective organizations. The transaction includes 20 Tarbell, Realtors® offices operating in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

“Our primary objective at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is to help our network members grow,” said Gino Blefari, chairman of the network. “We are delighted to announce this transaction as Tarbell, Realtors® has a strong and distinguished legacy in the marketplace and has always attracted top real estate professionals. These professionals will further strengthen our brand and add significant value to the brokerages involved.”

“We’re excited to have found a real estate network that shares the same passion for the business that my family has had for generations,” said Ron Tarbell, CEO of Tarbell, Realtors®. “Our company’s standards of integrity, professionalism and service to the communities we serve are perfectly aligned with those of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”

Tarbell, Realtors® offices generated more than $1.1 billion in real estate sales volume in 2018. They join these Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members effective immediately:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties/Nevada Properties/Arizona Properties (Las Vegas) – Tarbell, Realtors’® Anaheim Hills, French Valley/Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Menifee, Oasis Country Club, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Temecula, Upland and Yorba Linda offices.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (San Diego) – Anaheim/State College, Irvine, Laguna Hills, San Clemente and Santa Ana/Tustin offices.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group (Redlands) – Corona, Redlands and Riverside offices.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (Cerritos) – Chino office.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Tarbell sales executives and staff into our company,” said Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties/Nevada Properties/Arizona Properties, whose brokerage ranked No. 3 in the network in 2018. “It’s unusual to find two organizations so committed to their people and to sustaining a quality culture. We look forward to sharing all our support in helping these professionals further grow their businesses while adding even more value and service to their clients.”

“It’s an honor to work with the longstanding and respected Tarbell, Realtors® organization,” said Mary Lee Blaylock, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the network’s No. 2 brokerage last year. “They have a tremendous team of talented agents and I am thrilled to welcome these professionals to our company. At California Properties, our objective is to help every single agent expand their business through our enhanced tools and resources.

“We are committed to growth as we expand our footprint in existing marketplaces and strategic geographic locations,” Blaylock continued. “Adding these professional and productive agents who share our passion for delivering exceptional client service is an important step toward that goal.”

Dave Corey, co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty, said the transaction will help his brokerage better compete in the hotly contested Inland Empire marketplace. “We’re excited to join forces with Tarbell’s Corona, Redlands and Riverside offices and grow our stronghold in the region,” he said. “As always, homebuyers and sellers will know they’re working with the very best in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty.”

Finally, Dennis Rosas, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, based in Cerritos, said: “We’re eager to grow our operations in the greater Chino area with the union of the terrific Tarbell team there. We love the market and are excited for our growth prospects in the area.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recognized for “Highest Satisfaction Among Repeat Home Buyers Among National Full-Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2018 Home Buyer/Seller Satisfaction StudySM. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

