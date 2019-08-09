Log in
Four CEPOL courses receive ISO 29993:2017

08/09/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

We are proud to announce that 4 CEPOL residential courses on

have been recently awarded proof of compliance with the requirements for learning services outside formal education according to the ISO 29993:2017 standard for learning services, providing generic frame of reference for quality learning service.

The certification has been awarded following audit implemented in May 2019 and the certificate is available here:

ISO 29993 was developed by the ISO technical committee for learning services outside formal education (ISO/TC 232). The committee consists of cross-sectoral experts and delegations from 16 national standardization bodies, who bring a wealth of international experience and expertise to the standards being developed.

More on the ISO standard awarded can be found here.

This successful certification follows previous accomplishment of the management system certification.

To contribute to law enforcement cooperation through learning for the benefit of European citizens, CEPOL aims at consistently providing products and services that meet stakeholder expectations and the applicable regulatory requirements. CEPOL intends to provide to a variety of stakeholder groups with high quality training and learning opportunities, and is continuously learning from international good practices.

CEPOL is committed to implement internationally recognised management standards, such as ISO 9001:2015. CEPOL intends to ensure compliance with the applicable ISO 9001:2015 requirements and with the agency's Internal Control Standards.

CEPOL focuses on customers, stakeholders and other interested parties, provides leadership, engages and involves people, uses a process-based approach, encourages improvement, uses evidence-based decision-making, and manages effective stakeholder relationships.

Furthermore, CEPOL aims at enhancing services through the effective application of the agency's Management System, by continuously improving its processes, addressing risks and opportunities and ensuring the Management System is fit for purpose.

Disclaimer

CEPOL - European Police College published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 17:05:05 UTC
