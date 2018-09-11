Four College HUNKS franchisees plus the franchisor make the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine ranked College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving No. 2005 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.



“We’re honored to be featured on Inc’s list for the 9th time. It’s even more exciting that some of our franchisees were recognized as well,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder & President. “Our goal is to have all 100+ of our independent franchise owners make the list.”

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving in West Chester, PA, owned by Mike Ort, ranked No. 1234 with a 3-Year Growth Rate of 393%

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving in Atlanta, GA, owned by Roger Panitch, ranked No. 2985 with a 3-Year Growth Rate of 136%

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving in Nashville, TN, owned by Patrick Lombardi, ranked No. 3656 with a 3-Year Growth Rate of 101%

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving in Long Island, NY, owned by Steven Nickels and Ted Panebianco, ranked No. 3871 with a 3-Year Growth Rate of 92%

“The fastest-growing companies in America are a force, notching collective revenue of more than $206.2 billion in 2017 and three-year revenue growth rates that top out at 75,661 percent,” Inc magazine writes.

“Our company purpose is to ‘Move the World’ and with this recognition, I believe that our franchise partners’ worlds have been moved,” said Friedman. “They are living out the ‘American Dream’ and continue to build a successful business. This award validates all their hard work.”

College Hunks is a national moving and junk removal company and an established, award-winning franchise business.

We are the only moving company that offers full-service residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and moving labor services across the United States and Canada.

