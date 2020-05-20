Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Four Democratic U.S. senators warn against Uber buying Grubhub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is pictured at its office in Bogota

Four Democratic lawmakers, led by Senator Amy Klobuchar, wrote to antitrust enforcers on Wednesday to warn that plans by Uber Technologies Inc, owner of Uber Eats, to buy rival online food delivery company Grubhub Inc would "raise serious competition issues" in many cities.

In their letter, the lawmakers said the deal would give Uber and Grubhub 48 percent of the U.S. market, while Doordash would have 42 percent. A merged Uber Eats and Grubhub would have 79 percent of the market in New York, 68 percent in Boston, 65 percent in Miami, 60 percent in Chicago and 51 percent in Atlanta.

"We have been hearing about the exorbitant fees that these online delivery app companies charge to restaurants, which are then forced to pass these excessive costs on to consumers," the lawmakers wrote. "It is particularly troubling that this merger is being contemplated during a pandemic, when consumer demand has increased and when restaurants are more desperate for revenue than ever."

News broke on May 12 that Uber had approached Grubhub with an offer for an all-stock deal. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The letter from Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, as well as Senators Patrick Leahy, Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker was addressed to Makan Delrahim, head of the Justice Department Antitrust Division and Joseph Simons, head of the Federal Trade Commission. The two agencies ensure that mergers comply with antitrust law.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. 0.16% 57.52 Delayed Quote.18.07%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.23% 34.48 Delayed Quote.12.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22pWall Street climbs on stimulus hopes, as S&P, Nasdaq hit multi-month highs
RE
04:20pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
04:19pCommittee Members Raise Concerns about the High Costs of Intra-African Trade
PU
04:19pWORLD BANK : $14.8 Million from World Bank to Help Bhutan Manage Climate and Disasters Risks
PU
04:17pOil gains, stocks rally on renewed recovery hopes
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pFour Democratic U.S. senators warn against Uber buying Grubhub
RE
04:11pDollar weakens as euro climbs on EU common fund proposal
RE
04:01pDollar weakens as euro climbs on EU common fund proposal
RE
03:53pFed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
5Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group