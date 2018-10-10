Four Million Students Have Completed Ramsey Solutions’ Financial Literacy Class

More than four million students in middle schools, high schools and universities across the country have gone through Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum. Foundations teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, social studies, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance. The curriculum is available in a traditional textbook and digital platform. In its digital format, Foundations offers flexible features like customizable syllabi, auto-graded assessments and the option to stream videos outside the classroom for a customized learning experience.

“With more and more college students taking out loans and going into debt, it’s vital that we continue our mission to offer life-changing personal finance education,” said Jim King, senior vice president of Ramsey Education. “Foundations has engaged students in such a way that it has now been taught in more than 40% of high schools in the U.S.”

The digital platform also makes available the Foundations in Entrepreneurship curriculum to help students better understand the concepts of creating and running a small business. Lessons include business finance, communication and interpersonal skills, marketing, branding and business management.

Ramsey Education is a division of Ramsey Solutions focused on teaching middle school, high school and college students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy. Ramsey Education also offers professional development for K-12 educators and an additional entrepreneurship curriculum to the high school market.

For more information about Ramsey Education’s Foundations, go to ramseyeducation.com.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns, a nationally syndicated radio show, and digital products, Ramsey Solutions uses commonsense education to empower people to win at life and money. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work ten times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 750 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information visit daveramsey.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005159/en/