Four New Voters to Join Fed's Key Panel Amid Rate-Increase Uncertainty

Four veteran Federal Reserve officials -- most of whom have signaled support for more interest-rate increases -- will step into the limelight in 2019 as they become voters on the central bank's rate-setting committee.

That status prompts greater scrutiny of their views because they will be taking an official and public stand by voting on monetary policy -- and will have the opportunity to directly dissent to Federal Open Market Committee decisions and detail their objections.

The turnover comes at an uncertain time for the central bank, when officials generally expect to raise interest rates in 2019, but are unsure how far or fast. They project the U.S. economy to stay healthy but cool a bit, while noting potential risks from market volatility and slowing global growth.

The new group includes Kansas City Fed President Esther George, the most "hawkish" central bank policy maker in Fed lingo because she consistently supports rate rises out of concern that low borrowing costs could fuel financial instability and create inflationary risks.

At the other end of the Fed policy spectrum is St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, the most "dovish" because he opposes any more rate increases as unnecessary and possibly risky to U.S. growth.

In between, but on the hawkish side, are Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, both of whom have recently favored rate increases to prevent the economy from overheating and potentially fueling excessive inflation or asset bubbles.

However, three of them -- Messrs. Bullard, Evans, and Rosengren -- have sharply shifted their policy preferences in the past based on economic developments and could do so again in 2019.

Every year, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee reshuffles four voting seats among 11 of the 12 regional Fed bank presidents.

The New York Fed, responsible for implementing monetary policy and dealing directly with Wall Street, holds a permanent FOMC vote. So do members of the seven-seat board of governors, which has two vacancies.

Gaining or losing a vote doesn't change a Fed bank president's influence in the policy debates. The four who give up voting seats in 2019 -- Richmond's Thomas Barkin, Atlanta's Raphael Bostic, Cleveland's Loretta J. Mester and San Francisco's Mary Daly -- will continue to participate in FOMC meetings, like all Fed presidents.

All four rate increases in 2018 were supported unanimously by the committee.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and many other central bank officials have indicated they expect to continue raising their benchmark federal-funds rate in the year ahead, but aren't sure how much or how quickly.

The FOMC lifted the rate in December to a range between 2.25% and 2.50%, and penciled in two increases in 2019.

Mr. Powell and other officials have stressed, however, that they will make decisions based on the freshest economic data. Thus, they will likely provide less verbal guidance than recently on the likely path of rates several months or years ahead, perhaps diminishing the spotlight on the four newcomers' views.

The Fed generally expects U.S. economic growth to moderate, but they're not sure by how much. Their latest projections show they forecast unemployment to fall further and inflation to remain close to their 2% target.

Several of the top policy makers have said they believe the fed-funds rate is still low enough to stimulate economic activity and they want to raise it at least to a neutral point that neither spurs nor slows growth. But they are not sure where neutral lies and their estimates vary from 2.5% to 3.5%.

Mr. Rosengren spent much of 2018 saying he was inclined to move rates beyond the neutral point over time to a level high enough to restrain growth. He also flagged his belief the Fed would need to raise rates more than many of his colleagues expected.

Mr. Evans spent the closing months of the year making a similar argument.

"Both have made reasonably strong cases for hiking beyond neutral, and that's the key debate" for the Fed in 2019, said Michael Hanson, economist with TD Securities.

Ms. George is likely to support further rate rises, and she could be a leading voice for more increases even when her colleagues are less sure that is the way to go. Ms. George has consistently suggested interest rates should move higher for several years.

Mr. Bullard appears the most likely of the four to cast a dissenting vote if the Fed does raise rates as projected. He says that with inflation low and stable, there is nothing pushing the Fed toward tighter monetary policy. He's also worried higher rates could trigger a recession at some point.

"The potential for shifting data is really driving the direction of policy for the next year" and new voters will reflect that, said Tim Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon. If inflation stays soft, "even your hawkish people could turn toward a dovish direction."

