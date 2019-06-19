Four Providers of Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency Solutions Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling four companies that are helping their customers create more energy efficient, reliable, and sustainable datacenters. The four companies are CarbonRelay, CoolIT, Iceotope, and Virtual Power Systems.

Datacenters are critical resources upon which all business and operations depend. But datacenter operators are being challenged by the dramatic growth in data consumption and workloads, increasingly power-dense infrastructure that emits more heat, and the need for physical facilities to support IT service in new edge locations. In addition, many are under heavy pressure to become more operationally efficient to contain costs and meet sustainability goals. Without a good strategy, the need to provide resilient IT service in many locations and for demanding workloads could lead to inefficient use of IT, power, and cooling resources. The ability to balance IT service availability and resiliency with sustainability initiatives requires a new way of approaching power and cooling management.

"Being a good steward of the earth's resources and reaching corporate sustainability goals remains a top objective. But more important for most organizations is providing resilient IT service because the very existence of the business depends upon it. While delivering resiliency and improving efficiency might seem like goals that are in competition with each other, IDC believes that they can be complementary. Improving resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability requires investing in innovative approaches to datacenter power, cooling, and space management," said Jennifer Cooke, research director, Cloud to Edge Datacenter Trends.

CarbonRelay's software combines datacenter blueprints and mechanical layout documents with real-time temperature, power consumption, and airflow data to identify areas where energy efficiency can be improved.

CoolIT offers a comprehensive liquid cooling solution that is an attractive option for datacenters dealing with the higher heat emissions and disruption associated with workloads that require GPU technology.

Iceotope uses a hybrid liquid cooling solution that combines the benefits of immersion cooling with the convenience of rack deployments and includes an offering designed for the demands of edge environments.

Virtual Power Systems provisions power from a pool of resources using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the datacenter's operational efficiency and agility.

The report, IDC Innovators: Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency, 2019 (IDC #US45124219), profiles four companies that are helping their customers create more energy efficient, reliable, and sustainable datacenters.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen Moser at kmoser@idc.com.

