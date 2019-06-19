Four Providers of Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency Solutions Named IDC Innovators

International Data Corporation (IDC)
today published an IDC Innovators report profiling four companies that
are helping their customers create more energy efficient, reliable, and
sustainable datacenters. The four companies are CarbonRelay, CoolIT,
Iceotope, and Virtual Power Systems.
Datacenters are critical resources upon which all business and
operations depend. But datacenter operators are being challenged by the
dramatic growth in data consumption and workloads, increasingly
power-dense infrastructure that emits more heat, and the need for
physical facilities to support IT service in new edge locations. In
addition, many are under heavy pressure to become more operationally
efficient to contain costs and meet sustainability goals. Without a good
strategy, the need to provide resilient IT service in many locations and
for demanding workloads could lead to inefficient use of IT, power, and
cooling resources. The ability to balance IT service availability and
resiliency with sustainability initiatives requires a new way of
approaching power and cooling management.
"Being a good steward of the earth's resources and reaching corporate
sustainability goals remains a top objective. But more important for
most organizations is providing resilient IT service because the very
existence of the business depends upon it. While delivering resiliency
and improving efficiency might seem like goals that are in competition
with each other, IDC believes that they can be complementary. Improving
resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability requires investing in
innovative approaches to datacenter power, cooling, and space
management," said Jennifer
Cooke, research director, Cloud
to Edge Datacenter Trends.
CarbonRelay's software combines datacenter blueprints and mechanical
layout documents with real-time temperature, power consumption, and
airflow data to identify areas where energy efficiency can be improved.
CoolIT offers a comprehensive liquid cooling solution that is an
attractive option for datacenters dealing with the higher heat emissions
and disruption associated with workloads that require GPU technology.
Iceotope uses a hybrid liquid cooling solution that combines the
benefits of immersion cooling with the convenience of rack deployments
and includes an offering designed for the demands of edge environments.
Virtual Power Systems provisions power from a pool of resources using
artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the datacenter's
operational efficiency and agility.
The report, IDC
Innovators: Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency, 2019
(IDC #US45124219), profiles four companies that are helping their
customers create more energy efficient, reliable, and sustainable
datacenters.
