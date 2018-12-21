Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Four Seasons Hotels : Miku Zhang Appointed Senior Sales Manager at Four Seasons Resorts Lanai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 05:30am CET

Miku Zhang has been appointed Senior Sales Manager, Asia-Pacific for Four Seasons Resorts Lanai in Hawaii, encompassing both the 213-room AAA Five-Diamond Four Seasons Resort Lanai and Lanai at Koele, which will re-open in 2019.

In her new role representing Lanai, Miku will be responsible for total account management within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including Japan, Korea, China, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. She is based out of Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai, where she works in concert with both the Lanai sales team as well as the Four Seasons Worldwide Sales Offices to grow both leisure and group sales at the Resorts.

Miku joins the team of Four Seasons Resorts Lanai following her most recent role as Senior Sales Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake in China. As pre-opening team member at the Hotel, Miku's sales journey took her through multiple roles from Sales Coordinator to Delphi Systems Operator and Market Analyst. She continued to challenge herself in each of her roles and due to her strong sales skills and business acumen and accepted a Sales Manager role in 2015. As the Sales Manager in charge of the G20 delegation in 2016, Zhang did more than 30 site inspections for more than 18 countries and organisations. After an incredible effort during the G20 summit, she was awarded 'Outstanding Individual for G20' by the local Chinese government and '2016 Manager of the Year in Asia Pacific' internally. She was promoted to Senior Sales Manager at Hangzhou in April 2018.

Disclaimer

Four Seasons Hotels Inc. published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14aCRUDE REFUSAL : China shuns U.S. oil despite trade war truce
RE
07:08aTencent shares spike as China watchdog flags video game approvals
RE
07:07aChina begins anti-subsidy probe on Australian barley
RE
07:07aWant to sue Venezuela for millions? These firms can help, for a price
RE
06:59aOlympics - Tokyo keeps budget at $12.6 billion, more work needed
RE
06:49aDollar hovers near one-month low, yen benefits on rising growth risks
RE
06:43aYuan eases as dollar inches up, support seen near 6.90
RE
06:24aAsia stocks underwater as funds seek safe harbours
RE
06:24aOil prices rise as OPEC output cuts seen deeper than previously expected
RE
06:23aAsia stocks underwater as funds seek safe harbors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2AUSTAL LIMITED : U.S., allies slam China for economic espionage, spies indicted
3INTEL CORPORATION : Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
4ADIDAS : North America, online sales power Nike's quarterly results beat
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.