Four Significant Risks Impacting the Food Processing Industry | Infiniti's Experts Discuss Why Risk Management Solution is Crucial

08/31/2020 | 08:17am EDT

The food processing industry is currently attempting to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. As industry players attempt to recover, they face various risks, such as supply chain disruptions, economic challenges, and avoiding food contamination. Infiniti’s risk management solutions help food processing industry leaders identify, evaluate, mitigate, and review the significant risks in the market. Risk management solutions enable food processing companies to reduce supply chain risks, ensure food safety, and stay ahead in a dynamic and competitive industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005339/en/

Four Significant Risks in the Food Processing Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Four Significant Risks in the Food Processing Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti’s expertise in offering risk management solutions, and prepare for the post-COVID era, request a free proposal.

“The demand for ready-to-eat meals, changing lifestyles, and an increasing population of nuclear families is acting as highly impactful market growth drivers. However, due to various risks in the food processing industry, companies are finding it challenging to capitalize on these crucial growth drivers efficiently,” says a food processing industry expert at Infiniti Research.

After the financial crisis of 2007-08, the food processing industry recovered completely in the mid-2010s and continued to grow since then. However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has witnessed substantial losses yet again. Food processing industry players have started to shift their focus to identifying and mitigating potential risks, so that they may quickly recover from this global crisis. To assist companies in this attempt, Infiniti’s risk management experts discussed significant risks present in the food processing industry and detailed the benefits of risk management solutions in their recent article. Each risk identified and discussed has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, making them more challenging and detrimental to the food processing industry.

To further understand the impact of risks and risk management solutions on the food processing industry, request more information.

Infiniti’s experts identified the following four significant risks that are impacting the food processing industry:

  • Disruptions in the supply chain due to transportation issues, storage constraints, or environmental factors that affect the raw materials
  • Potential hazards to the safety of employees due to heavy machinery accidents, and more recently, the possible spread of the virus
  • Ensuring the safety and hygiene of the processed food and raw materials due to potential risks such as machinery issues, storage constraints or direct human contact
  • Consumers’ changing preferences can be a high-risk factor, particularly in the secondary and tertiary sectors of the food processing industry
  • Gain in-depth insights into the four significant risks in the food processing industry by reading the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
