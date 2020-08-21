Log in
Four Significant Trends Influencing the Online Learning Industry in 2020 | Infiniti's Research Experts Provide Unparalleled Insights

08/21/2020 | 10:18am EDT

The online learning industry evolves with changes in technology and consumer preferences. While this translates into a variety of growth opportunities, how can market players prosper without losing focus? Infiniti’s industry experts advise that online learning industry players overcome this challenge with market research services. There is a wide range of benefits to leveraging market research in the online learning industry. For instance, market research allows companies to identify ideal growth opportunities, gain an in-depth understanding of their market, and mitigate potential risk. To identify ideal growth opportunities, and gain unparalleled market insights, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005040/en/

Infiniti's Market Research Experts Discuss Four Key Trends in the Online Learning Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Infiniti's Market Research Experts Discuss Four Key Trends in the Online Learning Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

The online learning industry has grown at a rapid scale over recent years. While the transition from pen and paper to digital platforms was inevitable, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially facilitated this change. There are various significant benefits to online learning for consumers and companies, and these benefits have been major contributors to this growth. Currently, the online learning industry is witnessing a substantial change, and four major trends are influencing this change. Infiniti’s market research experts have provided in-depth insights into these four trends in their recent article. Additionally, our experts have discussed the benefits of online learning and the importance of market research in the growing online learning industry.

Gain in-depth insights into the ground-breaking trends in the online learning industry by reading the complete article here.

“As the online learning industry continues to grow, industry players will need a competitive advantage; accompanied by well-informed strategies to mitigate risk, in-depth insights into dynamic market trends, and, most importantly, efficiently planned and developed products,” says an online learning industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti’s market research experts identified and discussed the following four significant trends in the online learning industry:

  • Rising demand for online learning due to the closing of educational institutes across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Companies are investing in online training for their employees as part of their knowledge capital
  • Governments across the world are using online learning platforms to train their workforce
  • New technology, such as AR, VR, and AI, can potentially create better online learning experiences for consumers

Learn how Infiniti Research helps online learning industry players identify and strategize for potential market changes and adapt to dynamic trends, request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
