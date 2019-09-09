Four from Heim, Payne & Chorush Honored by Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Mike Heim, Les Payne, Russell Chorush and Eric Enger have earned recognition for their patent litigation expertise on the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list, a peer review guide to the state's top attorneys.

Messrs. Heim, Payne and Enger have patent litigation practices that are national in scope. With engineering backgrounds and technical expertise, they have earned significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of a range of businesses in the tech, wireless and energy sectors.

The three also have active appellate practices at the Federal Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court, in addition to representing patent owners and petitioners in inter partes review proceedings at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. All three are on the IAM Patent 1000 list of leading patent lawyers, while Mr. Heim is recognized by Chambers USA among the top patent lawyers in Texas and on the IAM Strategy 300 list of global IP strategists.

Mr. Chorush is a recognized leader in patent-related antitrust litigation against pharmaceutical companies that abuse patent laws to maintain a competitive advantage. With a Ph.D. in chemistry, among many other distinctions, Mr. Chorush has played key roles on legal teams that have earned recoveries in excess of $1 billion.

Super Lawyers is owned by Thomson Reuters and uses a multiphase process based on peer nominations, third-party feedback, professional achievement and independent review. The complete list of Texas honorees will appear in the October issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines.

Beyond the Super Lawyers recognition, all four attorneys made the 2020 Best Lawyers in America list, while Patexia Inc. ranked Heim, Payne & Chorush among the most successful firms in the U.S. based on a substantive analysis of inter partes review proceedings.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more, visit www.hpcllp.com.

Contact: Robert Tharp

Androvett Legal Media

800-559-4630

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP